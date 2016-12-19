20.01.2017 14:30
Press Release: ADVA Optical Networking's Ensemble Connector Wins TMC's NFV Product of the Year Award

ADVA Optical Networking SE / ADVA Optical Networking's Ensemble Connector Wins TMC's NFV Product of the Year Award . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Software-Based Virtualization Platform Honored in INTERNET TELEPHONY Awards for Openness and Simplicity

Trumbull, Connecticut, USA. January 20, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced today that its Ensemble Connector http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/network-virtualization/ensemble-connector.aspx has won TMC's 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award. Presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, the accolade recognized the real-world value of Ensemble Connector, the industry's only open, software-based hosting platform for virtual network functions (VNFs). Part of the ADVA Ensemble http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/network-virtualization.aspx product suite, Ensemble Connector enables communication service providers (CSPs) to avoid vendor lock-in and deploy best-in-class software for VNFs. Unlike other fledgling technologies, ADVA Optical Networking's network functions virtualization (NFV) solutions have already been successfully deployed in a number of CSP networks.

"Recognizing leaders advancing NFV, TMC is proud to announce ADVA Optical Networking as a recipient of the 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "NFV promises to deliver new levels of flexibility, efficiency and agility to service providers. It enables them to react more rapidly to market trends, more effectively meet user demands, and more efficiently deliver new services and applications that will drive new revenue streams. With its high-performance virtualization platform, ADVA Optical Networking has demonstrated innovation in this rapidly evolving industry. It is our pleasure to honor the ADVA Ensemble Division for their inspiring work."

The Ensemble Connector ensures CSPs are no longer tied to a specific vendor. The technology runs on any 1 or 10 Gigabit Ethernet Intel x86-based commercial off-the-shelf platform and, with many deployment options, offers an unprecedented level of control. Ensemble Connector gives CSPs the opportunity to leverage virtualization, automation and orchestration as tools to create, activate and assure dynamic new services. It provides a low-risk NFV platform that delivers multi-Gbit/s performance, while providing low-latency zero-packet-loss data paths. What's more, CSPs can determine whether to place Ensemble Connector at customer premises, at the metro edge, in central offices or cloud data centers - wherever it will be most efficient and best meet customer needs.

"Winning this award for Ensemble Connector is a real honor. It highlights the creativity, focus and tremendous drive of everyone in our virtualization solutions division. What's more, it underlines how much our open, software-based NFV strategy continues to resonate with the industry," said Prayson Pate, CTO, Ensemble Division, ADVA Optical Networking. "This award recognizes our proven ability to transform the way carrier-class services are delivered across existing physical and new virtual network systems. With operators like Masergy and DartPoints already utilizing our Ensemble products to provide agile, cost-efficient services, we're showing the world that our technology delivers the promise of NFV today. This trend will continue to grow in 2017, with Ensemble Connector helping more businesses harness the power of automation and virtualization."

Watch this video for more information on the Ensemble Connector: https://youtu.be/pCmZV7mxDRc.

# # #

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

Published By:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For Press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com mailto:public-relations@advaoptical.com

For Investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com mailto:investor-relations@advaoptical.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Campus Martinsried, Fraunhoferstr. 9a Martinsried/Munich Germany

WKN: 510300;ISIN: DE0005103006;

Listed: Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg,

Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,

Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf,

Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München,

Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover,

Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse,

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;

http://www.advaoptical.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   January 20, 2017 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)- - 08 00 AM EST 01-20-17

Press Release: ADVA Optical Networking Achieves Largest QoQ Gain in Global DCI Market Share, Says Ovum Report (Dow Jones)

