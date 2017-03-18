Press Release: Alcon receives US FDA approval for -2

-1 of 2- 23 Mar 2017 06:15:00 UTC Press Release: Alcon receives US FDA approval for new AcrySof(R) IQ ReSTOR(R) +2.5 Multifocal Toric IOL with ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) design for uncompromised distance vision and presbyopia correction
-- The unique optical design of the ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) toric IOL gives
astigmatic cataract patients quality distance vision and an increased
range of vision to potentially reduce dependence on glasses
-- The lens is based on the proven AcrySof(R) IQ toric IOL platform that
delivers unrivaled rotational stability[1]
-- This extends the market-leading AcrySof(R) IQ platform to a broader
population of the nearly 2 million cataract patients with treatable
levels of astigmatism who undergo cataract surgery each year[2]
Basel, March 23, 2017 - Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a
division of Novartis, has received approval from the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for its AcrySof(R) IQ ReSTOR(R) +2.5 Multifocal
Toric intraocular lens (IOL) with ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) optical design for
patients undergoing cataract surgery who choose to address their
astigmatism and presbyopia at the same time. The unique optical design
of the ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) toric lens delivers both crisp, clear distance
vision and a range of vision for patients who desire less dependence on
glasses. The ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) toric IOL is the only multifocal toric IOL
in which the central portion is 100 percent dedicated to distance
vision[3],[4]. Previous presbyopia-correcting IOL designs tend to
compromise on distance vision in order to provide patients with a range
of vision.
"Presbyopic cataract patients with astigmatism have had limited options
in the past," said Sergio Duplan, Region President, North America for
Alcon. "Alcon's ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) toric IOL is a breakthrough for these
patients, correcting astigmatism and allowing them to achieve
uncompromised distance vision with an increased range of vision at the
same time."
The ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) toric IOL is also engineered for stability. Toric
IOLs perform optimally if they stay on axis to correct the astigmatism.
In a retrospective study of IOL orientation data, the AcrySof(R) IQ
toric IOL platform was 2.5 times less likely to rotate than the leading
competitor lens(*) [1]. Additionally, the AcrySof(R) IQ toric platform
is the market leader with cataract surgeons implanting more than 1.7
million AcrySof(R) IQ toric IOLs to date[5].
"The ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) toric IOL is the marriage of the design features of
my two go-to IOLs for patients wanting outstanding distance vision and
less dependence on glasses after cataract surgery," said Bret L. Fisher,
M.D., Medical Director, Eye Center of North Florida. "By combining the
unique optical properties of the ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) design with the
unparalleled rotational stability of the AcrySof(R) IQ toric platform, I
can now offer a range of vision to more patients."
Nearly four million cataract surgeries are performed each year in the US,
and more than 50 percent of those patients have treatable levels of
astigmatism that could be addressed with AcrySof(R) IQ toric IOLs[2],
including the new ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) toric IOL. Astigmatism occurs when the
cornea is misshapen, causing blurry vision and distorted images at all
distances. Presbyopia occurs in most people over the age of 40 and
results in needing vision correction such as reading glasses.
Alcon plans to commercialize the ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) toric IOL in the US
beginning in mid-2017.
About Cataracts
A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects
vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard
and cloudy allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more
difficult to see. The vast majority of cataracts happen as a result of
normal aging but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes, and eye
trauma can accelerate the development of cataracts[6]. Cataracts are the
most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of
preventable blindness[7]. Twenty million people in the US age 40 and
older have cataracts[8]. Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's
cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens
or IOL. More than 98% of cataract surgeries are considered successful
and patients typically can return to their normal routines within 24
hours[9].
About Astigmatism and Presbyopia
Astigmatism is a variation in the shape or curvature of the cornea and,
if left untreated, can cause blurred vision at all distances. Presbyopia
is an eye condition that occurs as part of natural aging. It involves
the gradual loss of the eye's ability to actively focus on close objects,
such as smart phones, computers, books and menus. The first signs of
presbyopia are eyestrain, difficulty seeing in dim light and problems
focusing on small objects and/or fine print. Once a person is in their
40s, it is likely they will experience presbyopia and will require
vision correction such as reading glasses or multifocal contact lenses.
Important Information about AcrySof(R) IQ ReSTOR(R) +2.5 Multifocal
Toric IOL
Side effects associated with the AcrySof(R) IQ ReSTOR(R) +2.5 D
Multifocal Toric IOL include visual disturbances such as glare, rings
around lights, and blurred vision. These side effects may make it more
difficult to see while driving at night or completing tasks in low
lighting such as at night or in fog, after surgery as compared to before
surgery.
This IOL corrects corneal astigmatism only when it is placed in the
correct position in the eye. There is a possibility that the IOL could
be placed incorrectly or could move within the eye. This may result in
less improvement or a reduction in vision because your corneal
astigmatism has not been fully corrected, or it may cause visual
symptoms.
The safety and effectiveness of the AcrySof(R) IQ ReSTOR(R) +2.5 D
Multifocal Toric IOL has not been established in patients with certain
eye conditions, such as glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy (an increase in
eye pressure or complications of diabetes in the eye).
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "potentially," "offer," "could," "plans,"
"can," "may," "likely," "will," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential additional marketing approvals
for the AcrySof IQ ReSTOR +2.5 Multifocal Toric IOL, or regarding
potential future revenues from the AcrySof IQ ReSTOR +2.5 Multifocal
Toric IOL. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and
expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the AcrySof IQ ReSTOR +2.5 Multifocal Toric IOL will be
submitted or approved for sale in any additional markets, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that the AcrySof IQ
ReSTOR +2.5 Multifocal Toric IOL will be commercially successful in the
future. In particular, management's expectations regarding the AcrySof
IQ ReSTOR +2.5 Multifocal Toric IOL could be affected by, among other
things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing
clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; general economic and industry
conditions; global trends toward health care cost containment, including
ongoing pricing pressures; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Alcon
Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we
offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve
people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million
people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma,
retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who
are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is
reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products,
partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that enhance
access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
Alcon is on Facebook. Like us at www.facebook.com/AlconEyeCare
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
* 1.86% by estimated market usage, n=1,953 vs. 0.75% by estimated market usage, n=3,556.
usage, n=3,556.
