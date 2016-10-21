Press Release: CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016

Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press Release Lausanne, 20 January 2017 Improved activity level in Q4: up 4.8% in constant currencies Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016
Activity level in the fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 190.7m, an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 207.6m, an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates with IDB and Non-IDB up respectively 5.7% and 16.9%.
For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was CHF 803.4m compared with CHF 814.5m in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates. In constants currencies, the consolidated revenue was down 0.4%.
For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1) revenue was CHF 870.1m compared with CHF 873.8m in 2015, an increase of 0.2% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was down 0.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 27.2%.
(1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted") About TRADITION
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.tradition.com/ www.tradition.com. MEDIA CONTACTS
Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch
CFT - PR Q4 2016: http://hugin.info/133362/R/2072489/778895.pdf
