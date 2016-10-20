27.02.2017 07:30
Bewerten
 (0)

Press Release: GAM Holding AG receives request for AGM agenda items

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GAM Holding AG9,53 EUR 0,00%A0YBKX Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

indizes in diesem Artikel

NASDAQ Composite Index5.845,3 0,2%NASDAQ Composite Index Chart

Top Themen Heute

Intesa SanPaolo winkt bei Generali abHendrik Leber: "Den Stress in Gewinne umwandeln"Die alternative Kapitalanlage - Ist Wein das neue Gold?

GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG receives request for AGM agenda items . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of GAM Holding AG ("GAM") received a request to put items on the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), scheduled for 27 April 2017, from RBR Strategic Value Ltd, Cayman Islands, that holds 2.1% of GAM shares, acting on its own and on behalf of two other RBR funds (collectively "RBR").

RBR proposes the election of Kasia Robinski, William Raynar and Rudolf Bohli as members of the Board of Directors and the election of Kasia Robinski as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, RBR proposes the election of Kasia Robinski and William Raynar as members of the Compensation Committee.

The Board of Directors will consider RBR's candidates and communicate its proposals and recommendations regarding the composition of the Board of Directors in due course.

GAM will be publishing its 2016 annual results on 2 March 2017 along with an update on its strategic initiatives.

For further information please contact: Media Relations: Investor Relations: Elena Logutenkova Patrick Zuppiger T +41 (0) 58 426 63 41 T +41 (0) 58 426 31 36

Visit us at: www.gam.com

Follow us on: Twitter https://twitter.com/gaminsights , LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/gam?trk=company_logo and XING https://www.xing.com/companies/gam

About GAM

GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors under two brands: GAM and Julius Baer Funds. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs about 1,000 people in 12 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has assets under management of CHF 119.1 billion (USD 122.9 billion) as at 30 September 2016.

English Press Release: http://hugin.info/142256/R/2082089/784524.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GAM Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

GAM Holding AG

Hardstrasse 201 Zürich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0102659627;

http://www.gam.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   February 27, 2017 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)- - 01 00 AM EST 02-27-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu GAM Holding AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle5
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:30 Uhr
GlobeNewswire/GAM Holding AG erhält Traktandierungsbegehren für die Generalversammlung (Dow Jones)
07:30 Uhr
Press Release: GAM Holding AG receives request for AGM agenda items (Dow Jones)
07:00 Uhr
GNW-News: GAM Holding AG erhält Traktandierungsbegehren für die Generalversammlung (dpa-afx)
08.02.17
Press Release: INVITATION 2016 FULL-YEAR RESULTS GAM HOLDING AG (Dow Jones)
14.12.16
GlobeNewswire/GAM kündigt Änderungen im Group Management Board an (Dow Jones)
14.12.16
Press Release: GAM announces changes in the Group Management Board (Dow Jones)
14.12.16
GNW-News: GAM kündigt Änderungen im Group Management Board an (dpa-afx)
20.10.16
GlobeNewswire/GAM Holding AG: Zwischenbericht für -2- (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GAM NewsRSS Feed
GAM zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GAM Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.10.2012GAM holdVontobel Research
23.10.2012GAM holdVontobel Research
21.08.2012GAM holdVontobel Research
14.08.2012GAM neutralSarasin Research
14.08.2012GAM holdVontobel Research
08.03.2012GAM buyUBS AG
20.07.2011GAM buyUBS AG
24.10.2012GAM holdVontobel Research
23.10.2012GAM holdVontobel Research
21.08.2012GAM holdVontobel Research
14.08.2012GAM neutralSarasin Research
14.08.2012GAM holdVontobel Research
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GAM Holding AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene GAM News

08.02.17Press Release: INVITATION 2016 FULL-YEAR RESULTS GAM HOLDING AG
Weitere GAM News

Inside

Anzeige
HSBC: Zahlen, Zahlen, Zahlen: Deutsche Telekom, Continental, Inflation - Wochenausblick!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Umtauschen statt kassieren
Lernen Sie Ihre Anlageziele mit ETFs zu erreichen  so geht`s!
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Seitwärtsphase setzt sich fort
Gewinnmitnahmen nach den Zahlen: Tesla Motors im Fokus
DekaBank: Protektionismus kennt letztlich nur Verlierer
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK  DAX: Ausbruchsniveau auf dem Prüfstand
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur GAM-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GAM Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So profitieren Steuerzahler vom Arbeitszimmer-Urteil
Hier ist das Armutsrisiko am größten
Wende beim Immobilienboom? Die Zeichen mehren sich
Warum die Börse jetzt vom Immobilien-Peak spricht
In der Finanzwelt gibt es viele Fragezeichen zu Aramco

News von

Neun Geheimtipps: Die besten Nebenwerte aus Europa
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
DAX: Konsolidierung verläuft nach Plan
Top-Dividenden: Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. 2017 die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken
Welche Aktien gehören jetzt ins Depot, Herr Heller?

News von

6 Wege, wie man selbstbewusst wirkt, obwohl man nervös ist
10 Jobs, die glücklich und reich machen
Ein Millionär, der 95 Stunden pro Woche arbeitet, verrät den einfachen Trick, wie er keinen Burnout bekommt
Apple hat einen nervigen Akkufehler beim iPhone behoben und wochenlang nichts gesagt
9 Fähigkeiten, mit denen man in weniger als 5 Jahren Millionär wird

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen leichter -- Weitere Reformen: Griechen fügen sich ihrem Schicksal -- Intesa SanPaolo winkt bei Generali ab -- Fusion von Deutscher Börse und LSE wackelt

Deutsche Bank kommt beim Stellenabbau voran. Arbeiternehmervertreter in Sorge um Jobs bei STADA. Samsung will mit hochwertigem Tablet 'Galaxy Tab S3' punkten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 8: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 besten Städte zum Studieren
Welche Stadt macht das Rennen?
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die pünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am besten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Wertpapiere besitzen Sie?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Nordex AGA0D655
BMW AG519000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
adidas AGA1EWWW
Siemens AG723610