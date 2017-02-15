Press Release: Global Brokerage, Inc. Announces -4

-1 of 4- 20 Mar 2017 10:00:00 UTC Press Release: Global Brokerage, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Results
Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights & Updates:
-- U.S. GAAP net revenues from continuing operations of $80.6 million
-- U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc. from
continuing operations of $10.7 million or $1.91 per diluted share,
including a $6.4 million gain on derivative liability
-- U.S. GAAP net revenues from discontinued operations of $8.7 million
-- U.S. GAAP net loss attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc. from
discontinued operations of $11.1 million or $1.97 per diluted share
-- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations of $30.8
million
-- Strong combined operating cash position of $226.2 million at December 31,
2016
-- In March 2017, repaid $30.0 million on the Leucadia Credit Agreement
leaving $128.0 million outstanding
NEW YORK, March 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Brokerage, Inc.
(NASDAQ:GLBR), today announced for the quarter ended December 31, 2016,
U.S. GAAP trading revenue from continuing operations of $79.5 million,
compared to $65.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2015. U.S.
GAAP net income attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc. from continuing
operations was $10.7 million (including a $6.4 million gain on
derivative liabilities) for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, or
$1.91 per diluted share, compared to U.S. GAAP net loss attributable to
Global Brokerage, Inc. from continuing operations of $85.7 million
(including a $99.9 million loss on derivative liabilities), or $15.75
per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, U.S. GAAP trading revenue
from continuing operations was $276.0 million, compared to $250.0
million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. U.S. GAAP net
income attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc. from continuing operations
was $96.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 or
$17.24 per diluted share (including a $206.8 million net gain on
derivative liabilities), compared to U.S. GAAP net loss attributable to
Global Brokerage, Inc. from continuing operations of $513.6 million
(including a $354.7 million loss on derivative liabilities), or $100.96
per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015.
The net gain/loss on derivative liabilities consists of non-cash changes
in the value of embedded derivatives associated with the Leucadia Letter
and Credit Agreements (as described further below). The Letter
Agreement is a component of the financing package provided by Leucadia
National Corp. ("Leucadia"). On January 15, 2015, FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM
Group") customers suffered negative equity balances due to the
unprecedented move in the Swiss Franc after the Swiss National Bank
("SNB") discontinued its peg of the Swiss Franc to the Euro. On January
16, 2015, FXCM Group entered into a financing agreement with Leucadia
that permitted FXCM Group's regulated subsidiaries to meet their
regulatory capital requirements and continue normal operations after
significant losses were incurred resulting from the events of January
15, 2015.
On September 1, 2016 we completed the restructuring of the financing
arrangements with Leucadia (the "Leucadia Restructuring Transaction").
We amended the terms of the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the
"Credit Agreement") and replaced the Amended and Restated Letter
Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with a new Limited Liability Company
Agreement.
U.S. GAAP trading revenue from discontinued operations for the quarter
ended December 31, 2016 was $8.5 million, compared to $11.3 million for
the quarter ended December 31, 2015. U.S. GAAP net loss attributable to
Global Brokerage, Inc. from discontinued operations was $11.1 million
for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, or $1.97 per diluted share,
compared to U.S. GAAP net loss attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc.
from discontinued operations of $19.3 million, or $3.54 per diluted
share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.
U.S. GAAP trading revenue from discontinued operations for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2016 was $31.1 million, compared to $71.5
million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. U.S. GAAP net
loss attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc. from discontinued operations
was $26.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, or
$4.64 per diluted share, compared to U.S. GAAP net loss attributable to
Global Brokerage, Inc. from discontinued operations of $40.3 million, or
$7.93 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations for the
quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $30.8 million, compared to $12.6
million for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $58.4 million, compared to
$38.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015.
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. This measure does not
represent and should not be considered as a substitute for net income,
net income attributable to Global Brokerage, Inc. or net income per
Class A share or as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities,
each as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculations of
these measures may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures
reported by other companies. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning
on A-3 of this release for additional information regarding these
Non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations of such measures to
the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S.
GAAP.
Selected Customer Trading Metrics from Continuing
Operations
Three Months Twelve Months
Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
2016 2016
Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent)
- Ex FXCM US LLC $ 798 $ 3,346
Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent)
- FXCM US LLC $ 172 $ 722
Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent) $ 970 $ 4,068
Retail Active Accounts - Ex FXCM US LLC 132,456 132,456
Retail Active Accounts - FXCM US LLC 46,326 46,326
Retail Active Accounts 178,782 178,782
Trading days in period 64 259
Daily Average Trades - Customers - Ex FXCM US LLC 481,713 506,238
Daily Average Trades - Customers - FXCM US LLC 100,680 109,737
Daily Average Trades - Customers 582,394 615,976
Daily average trades per active account - Ex FXCM
US LLC 3.6 3.8
Daily average trades per active account - FXCM US
LLC 2.2 2.4
Daily average trades per active account 3.3 3.4
Trading revenue per million traded $ 82 $ 68
Total customer equity ($ in millions) $ 662 $ 662
More information, including historical results for each of the above
metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of Global Brokerage,
Inc.'s website ir.globalbrokerage.info
http://ir.globalbrokerage.info/index.cfm .
This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should
not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of Global
Brokerage, Inc. Global Brokerage, Inc. undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or review previously reported operating data. Any
updates to previously reported operating data will be reflected in the
historical operating data that can be found on the Investor Relations
page of the Company's corporate website ir.globalbrokerage.info
http://ir.globalbrokerage.info/index.cfm .
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this earnings release may contain
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and/or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which
reflect Global Brokerage's current views with respect to, among other
things, its operations and financial performance in the future. These
forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on
current expectations, estimates and projections about Global Brokerage's
industry, business plans, management's beliefs and certain assumptions
made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently
uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, readers are cautioned
that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and
assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation,
risks associated with Global Brokerage's strategy to focus on its
operations outside the United States, risks associated with the events
that took place in the currency markets on January 15, 2015 and their
impact on Global Brokerage's capital structure, risks associated with
Global Brokerage's ability to recover all or a portion of any capital
losses, risks relating to the ability of Global Brokerage to satisfy the
terms and conditions of or make payments pursuant to the terms of the
finance agreements with Leucadia, as well as risks associated with
Global Brokerage's obligations under its other financing agreements,
risks related to Global Brokerage's dependence on FX market makers,
market conditions, risks associated with the outcome of any potential
litigation or regulatory inquiries to which Global Brokerage may become
subject, risks associated with potential reputational damage to Global
Brokerage resulting from its sale of US customer accounts, and those
other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Global Brokerage's Annual
Report on Form 10-K, Global Brokerage's latest Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q, and other reports or documents Global Brokerage files with, or
furnishes to, the SEC from time to time, which are accessible on the SEC
website at sec.gov http://sec.gov/ . This information should also be
read in conjunction with Global Brokerage's Consolidated Financial
Statements and the Notes thereto contained in Global Brokerage's Annual
Report on Form 10-K, Global Brokerage's latest Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q, and in other reports or documents that Global Brokerage files with,
or furnishes to, the SEC from time to time, which are accessible on the
SEC website at sec.gov http://sec.gov/ .
About Global Brokerage, Inc.
Global Brokerage, Inc. http://ir.globalbrokerage.info/index.cfm
(NASDAQ:GLBR) is a publicly traded company which owns 50.1% of FXCM
Group, LLC (FXCM Group).
ANNEX I
Schedule Page Number
U.S. GAAP Results
Unaudited U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements A-1
of Operations for the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2016 and 2015
Unaudited U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements A-2
of Financial Condition As of December 31, 2016 and
December 31, 2015
Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-3
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Reported Net Income (Loss) A-4
to Adjusted EBITDA
Schedule of Cash and Cash Equivalents and Amounts A-5
Due to/from Brokers
Global Brokerage, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
2016 2015 2016 2015
Revenues
Trading revenue $ 79,450 $ 65,370 $ 276,000 $ 250,042
Interest income 617 595 2,517 1,827
Brokerage interest expense (233) (229) (888) (818)
Net interest revenue 384 366 1,629 1,009
Other income 759 1,258 6,427 151,227
Total net revenues 80,593 66,994 284,056 402,278
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits 17,978 20,969 91,377 93,413
Referring broker fees 9,099 11,125 38,213 54,827
Advertising and marketing 5,496 4,516 20,849 14,932
Communication and technology 7,263 7,473 28,262 33,545
Trading costs, prime brokerage and clearing fees 977 1,005 3,585 3,952
General and administrative 22,164 19,202 75,790 58,436
Bad debt (recovery) expense - (353) (141) 256,950
Depreciation and amortization 6,140 7,195 27,289 28,331
Goodwill impairment loss - - - 9,513
Total operating expenses 69,117 71,132 285,224 553,899
Operating income (loss) 11,476 (4,138) (1,168) (151,621)
Other (Income) Expense
(Gain) loss on derivative liabilities - Letter & Credit
Agreement (6,402) 99,927 (206,777) 354,657
Loss on equity method investments, net 2,575 168 3,053 467
Gain on sale of investment (37,157) - (37,157) -
Interest on borrowings 15,915 22,736 77,143 126,560
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes 36,545 (126,969) 162,570 (633,305)
Income tax provision (benefit) 719 (418) 777 181,198
Income (loss) from continuing operations 35,826 (126,551) 161,793 (814,503)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (64,225) (43,379) (117,860) (118,294)
Net (loss) income (28,399) (169,930) 43,933 (932,797)
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling
interest in Global Brokerage Holdings, LLC (3) (49,945) 33,408 (324,595)
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling
interest in FXCM Group, LLC 4,073 - (2,804) -
Net loss attributable to other non-controlling interests (32,110) (15,035) (57,314) (54,273)
Net (loss) income attributable to Global Brokerage,
Inc. $ (359) $(104,950) $ 70,643 $(553,929)
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable
to Global Brokerage, Inc. $ 10,744 $ (85,691) $ 96,680 $(513,600)
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to
Global Brokerage, Inc. (11,103) (19,259) (26,037) (40,329)
Net (loss) income attributable to Global Brokerage,
Inc. $ (359) $(104,950) $ 70,643 $(553,929)
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
- Basic and Diluted 5,627 5,441 5,609 5,087
Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders
of Class A common stock of Global Brokerage, Inc.
- Basic and Diluted
Continuing operations $ 1.91 $ (15.75) $ 17.24 $ (100.96)
Discontinued operations (1.97) (3.54) (4.64) (7.93)
Net (loss) income attributable to Global Brokerage,
Inc. $ (0.06) $ (19.29) $ 12.60 $ (108.89)
A-1
Global Brokerage, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
As of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015
(Amounts in thousands except share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, December 31,
2016 2015
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,914 $ 203,854
Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers 661,936 685,043
Due from brokers 3,363 3,781
Accounts receivable, net 5,236 1,636
Tax receivable 199 1,766
Assets held for sale 97,103 233,937
Total current assets 968,751 1,130,017
Deferred tax asset 330 14
Office, communication and computer equipment, net 32,815 35,891
Goodwill 23,479 28,080
Other intangible assets, net 6,285 13,782
Notes receivable - 7,881
Other assets 7,364 11,421
Total assets $ 1,039,024 $ 1,227,086
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and
Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities
Customer account liabilities $ 661,936 $ 685,043
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 55,491 38,298
Due to brokers 1,471 1,073
Other liabilities 2,629 -
Due to related parties pursuant to tax receivable
agreement - 145
Liabilities held for sale 2,325 14,510
Total current liabilities 723,852 739,069
Deferred tax liability 215 719
Senior convertible notes 161,425 154,255
Credit Agreement - Related Party 150,516 147,262
Derivative liability - Letter Agreement - 448,458
Other liabilities 7,319 16,044
Total liabilities 1,043,327 1,505,807
Redeemable non-controlling interest 46,364 -
Stockholders' Deficit
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 3,000,000,000
shares authorized, 6,143,297 and 5,602,534 shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and
2015, respectively 61 56
Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000
shares authorized, 8 and 25 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively 1 1
Additional paid-in capital 389,917 267,369
Accumulated deficit (460,907) (531,550)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,312) 1,004
Total stockholders' deficit, Global Brokerage, Inc. (73,240) (263,120)
Non-controlling interests 22,573 (15,601)
Total stockholders' deficit (50,667) (278,721)
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest
and stockholders' deficit $ 1,039,024 $ 1,227,086
A-2
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP,
we have provided Adjusted EBITDA, a Non- GAAP financial measure. We
believe this Non-GAAP measure, when presented in conjunction with the
comparable U.S. GAAP measure, is useful to investors in better
understanding our current financial performance as seen through the eyes
of management and facilitates comparisons of our historical operating
trends across several periods. We believe that investors use Adjusted
EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating
performance of companies in our industry that present similar measures,
although the methods used by other companies in calculating Adjusted
EBITDA may differ from our method, even if similar terms are used to
identify such measure.
Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of the results from
the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of
certain gains, losses or other charges that do not reflect the normal
earnings of our core operations or that may not be indicative of our
future outlook and prospects. Internally, Adjusted EBITDA is used by
management for various purposes, including to evaluate our operating
performance and operational strategies, as a basis for strategic
planning and forecasting, and for compensation purposes.
Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as a
substitute for net income or net income attributable to Global Brokerage,
Inc., each as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA
reflects the following adjustments to net income:
1. Compensation Expense/Lucid Minority Interest. Our reported U.S. GAAP
results reflect the portion of the 49.9% of Lucid earnings allocated
among the non-controlling members of Lucid based on services provided as
a component of compensation expense under Allocation of income to Lucid
members for services provided within discontinued operations.
Adjustments have been made to eliminate this allocation of Lucid's
earnings attributable to non-controlling members. We believe that this
adjustment provides a more meaningful view of the Company's operating
expenses and the Company's economic arrangement with Lucid's
non-controlling members. This adjustment has no impact on net income
from continuing operations as reported by the Company.
2. Regulatory and Legal Costs. Adjustments have been made to eliminate
certain costs or recoveries (including client reimbursements, regulatory
fines and settlements from lawsuits) associated with certain regulatory
and legal matters. Given the nature of these expenses, they are not
viewed by management as expenses incurred in the ordinary course of
business and we believe it is useful to show the effects of eliminating
these expenses.
3. SNB Costs. Adjustments have been made to eliminate certain
costs/income (including the net losses associated with client debit
balances, gains/losses on the derivative liabilities related to the
Letter and Credit Agreements with Leucadia, costs related to the
implementation of a Stockholder Rights Plan, costs related to the
Leucadia Restructuring Transaction, professional costs, adjustments to
the Company's tax receivable agreement contingent liability and
insurance recoveries) associated with the January 15, 2015 SNB event.
Given the nature of these expenses, they are not viewed by management as
expenses incurred in the ordinary course of business and we believe it
is useful to show the effects of eliminating these expenses.
4. Cybersecurity Incident. Adjustments have been made to eliminate
certain costs/income related to investigative and other professional
services, costs of communications with customers, remediation activities
associated with the incident and insurance recoveries. Given the nature
of these expenses, we believe it is useful to show the effects of
eliminating these expenses.
5. Discontinued Operations. Adjustments have been made to eliminate the
impact of goodwill impairments, gains or losses on classification as
held for sale assets, gains or losses from completed asset sales and a
gain related to the disposition of an equity method investment. Given
the nature of these items, they are not viewed by management as activity
in the ordinary course of business and we believe it is useful to show
the effect of eliminating these items.
6. Provision for debt forgiveness. An adjustment has been made to
eliminate the provision recorded against a notes receivable from the
non-controlling members of Lucid that will not be required to be repaid
and has been forgiven. Given the atypical nature of this expense for us,
we believe it is useful to show the effect of eliminating this expense.
7. Impairment of equity method investments. An adjustment has been made
to the equity interest in two developers of FX software which are
accounted for using the equity method. Given the nature of this expense,
it is not viewed by management as an expense incurred in the ordinary
course of business and we believe it is useful to show the effects of
eliminating this expense.
A-3
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
(Unaudited) EBITDA
Three Months Ended December 31,
2016 2015
Continuing Continuing
Ops Disc Ops Combined Ops Disc Ops Combined
Net income (loss) $ 35,826 $ (64,225) $ (28,399) $ (126,551) $ (43,379) $ (169,930)
Adjustments:
Net Revenues(1) - - - 145 - 145
Allocation of net income to Lucid members for services
provided(2) - (750) (750) - (1,852) (1,852)
General and administrative(3) 8,688 - 8,688 7,313 1,453 8,766
Bad debt recovery(4) - - - (353) - (353)
Loss on equity method investments, net(5) 2,575 - 2,575 - - -
Depreciation and amortization 6,140 - 6,140 7,195 - 7,195
Loss on classification as held for sale - 69,419 69,419 - 38,840 38,840
(Gain) loss on derivative liabilities - Letter & Credit
Agreement (6,402) - (6,402) 99,927 - 99,927
Interest on borrowings 15,915 - 15,915 22,736 - 22,736
Income tax provision (benefit) 719 54 773 (418) 443 25
(Gain) loss on completed dispositions (37,157) - (37,157) - 7,114 7,114
Total adjustments (9,522) 68,723 59,201 136,545 45,998 182,543
Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,304 $ 4,498 $ 30,802 $ 9,994 $ 2,619 $ 12,613
(1) Represents the $0.1 million charge in Q4 2015 for expected tax
receivable payments.
(2) Represents the elimination of the 49.9% of Lucid's earnings
allocated among the non-controlling interests recorded as compensation
for U.S. GAAP purposes included in discontinued operations.
(3) Represents a CFTC regulatory fine of $7.0 million and $2.1 million
of professional fees, partially offset by $0.4 million of insurance
recoveries to reimburse for costs incurred related to the January 15,
2015 SNB event included in continuing operations for the three months
ended December 31, 2016. For the three months ended December 31, 2015,
represents the elimination of a $6.8 million reserve recorded against an
uncollected broker receivable, $0.8 million of legal fees resulting from
the January 15, 2015 SNB event and other professional fees, $0.5 million
of costs related to the cyber incident and a recovery of $0.8 million
related to a settlement of a lawsuit, all recorded in continuing
operations for Q4 2015, and a $1.5 million reserve for restitution
related to pre-August 2010 trade execution practices recorded in
discontinued operations in Q4 2015.
(4) Represents a recovery against the net bad debt expense related to
client debit balances associated with the January 15, 2015 SNB event.
(5) Represents $2.6 million of impairments taken on equity method
investments in the three months ended December 31, 2016.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
(Unaudited) EBITDA
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2016 2015
Continuing Continuing
Ops Disc Ops Combined Ops Disc Ops Combined
Net income (loss) $ 161,793 $ (117,860) $ 43,933 $ (814,503) $ (118,294) $ (932,797)
Adjustments: -
Net Revenues(1) 44 - 44 (145,079) - (145,079)
Allocation of net income to Lucid members for services
provided(2) - 3,029 3,029 - 5,064 5,064
General and administrative(3) 21,265 513 21,778 11,654 1,453 13,107
Bad debt (recovery) expense(4) (141) - (141) 256,950 8,408 265,358
Loss (gain) on equity method investments, net(5) 2,575 (679) 1,896 - - -
Depreciation and amortization 27,289 - 27,289 28,331 12,359 40,690
Goodwill impairment and loss on classification as
held for sale - 126,511 126,511 9,513 121,525 131,038
(Gain) loss on derivative liabilities - Letter & Credit
Agreement (206,777) - (206,777) 354,657 - 354,657
Interest on borrowings 77,143 - 77,143 126,560 - 126,560
Income tax provision 777 54 831 181,198 5,764 186,962
Gain on completed dispositions (37,157) - (37,157) - (7,313) (7,313)
Total adjustments (114,982) 129,428 14,446 823,784 147,260 971,044
Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,811 $ 11,568 $ 58,379 $ 9,281 $ 28,966 $ 38,247
(1) Represents a $0.1 million charge in the twelve months ended December
31, 2016 for tax receivable agreement payments and the elimination of a
$145.1 million noncash benefit in the twelve months ended December 31,
2015 attributable to the reduction of our tax receivable agreement
contingent liability to zero.
(2) Represents the elimination of the 49.9% of Lucid's earnings
allocated among the non-controlling interests recorded as compensation
for U.S. GAAP purposes included in discontinued operations.
(3) Represents the provision for debt forgiveness of $8.2 million
against the notes receivable from the non-controlling members of Lucid,
a CFTC regulatory fine of $7.0 million and $7.4 million of professional
fees, including fees related to the Leucadia Restructuring Transaction
and the Stockholder Rights Plan, partially offset by $1.4 million of
insurance recoveries to reimburse for costs incurred related to the
January 15, 2015 SNB event and the cybersecurity incident, which is
included in continuing operations in the twelve months ended December
31, 2016, and expense of $0.5 million included in discontinued
operations in the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 related to
pre-August 2010 trade execution practices and other regulatory fees and
fines. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2015, represents the
elimination of a $6.8 million reserve recorded against an uncollected
broker receivable, $4.9 million of legal fees resulting from the January
15, 2015 SNB event and other professional fees, including the
elimination of the expense related to the Stockholders Rights Plan,
$0.7 million of costs related to the cyber incident and a recovery of
$0.8 million related to a settlement of a lawsuit, all recorded in
continuing operations in the twelve months ended December 31, 2015, and
a $1.5 million reserve for restitution related to pre-August 2010 trade
execution practices recorded in discontinued operations in the twelve
months ended December 31, 2015.
(4) Represents the net bad debt (recovery) expense related to client
debit balances associated with the January 15, 2015 SNB event.
(5) Represents $2.6 million of impairments taken on equity method
investments in the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 included in
continuing operations and a $0.7 million gain on the disposition of an
equity method investment related to V3 in the twelve months ended
December 31, 2016 included in discontinued operations.
A-4
Schedule of Cash and Cash Equivalents and Due to/from Brokers
(Unaudited) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015
Continuing Continuing Disc
Ops Disc Ops Combined Ops Ops Combined
Cash & Cash
Equivalents $ 200,914 $ 9,378 $210,292 $ 203,854 $10,786 $ 214,640
Due From
Brokers 3,363 14,090 17,453 3,781 22,234 26,015
Due to
Brokers (1,471) (45) (1,516) (1,073) - (1,073)
Operating Cash $ 202,806 $23,423 $226,229 $ 206,562 $33,020 $ 239,582
A-5
Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463
Vice-President, Investor Relations
investorrelations@globalbrokerage.info
Global Brokerage Inc
55 Water Street New York USA
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;
http://ir.globalbrokerage.info/
