Press Release: Novartis' Cosentyx is first and -2

-- New data suggests that disease modification with Cosentyx may be
achievable for around 20% of patients following one year of treatment[1]
-- Patients with longer disease duration before treatment with Cosentyx were
more likely to relapse, highlighting the potential importance of early
treatment with Cosentyx[1]
-- To further investigate disease modification, Novartis has initiated the
STEPIn trial, evaluating Cosentyx in patients with early onset of
moderate-to-severe psoriasis[2]
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/cosentyx-first-to-modify-the-course
Basel, March 21, 2017 - Novartis today announced new data suggesting,
for the first time, that Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab) may modify the course
of moderate-to-severe psoriasis leading to long-term, treatment-free
skin clearance[1]. Cosentyx is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor to
have reported this potential of disease modification. These data were
presented at the 13(th) Annual Maui Derm for Dermatologists 2017, Maui,
Hawaii at which Novartis presented 14 abstracts.
Following one year of treatment with Cosentyx, patients were randomized
to either continuous treatment or treatment cessation until relapse.
Patients with continuous treatment maintained their high level of
response. Among the patients that discontinued treatment, 21% of
psoriasis patients maintained skin clearance for up to one year without
treatment and 10% maintained skin clearance after two years without
treatment[1]. Patients with longer disease duration were more likely to
relapse, suggesting that early intervention increases the chance of
remaining relapse free[1].
Previous data has shown that Cosentyx, a fully human, specific inhibitor
of the IL-17A cytokine, delivers long-lasting clear or almost clear skin
(PASI 90 to PASI 100) in up to 80% of patients out to four years[3],[4].
"These results suggest that Cosentyx may go beyond simply treating
symptoms and could actually modify the course of psoriasis, and
highlights the need for further investigation into early intervention,"
said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical
Officer, Novartis. "Being able to change the course of disease is the
ultimate goal of treatment, which is why we are investing in the STEPIn
trial to further understand the disease modifying ability of Cosentyx in
psoriasis."
This is the first robust long-term data on psoriasis following treatment
discontinuation. These data (from extension study A2302E1) show low
scores on the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) were maintained after
treatment discontinuation following one year on Cosentyx (PASI score of
2.9 after 1 year and 1.7 after 2 years off-drug, vs. 20.5 and 19.2 at
Baseline)[1]. Additionally, of the 120 patients who were PASI 75
responders and switched to placebo at one year, 21% remained
relapse-free after one year and 10% were relapse-free after two years
off-treatment[1]. Patients who had a longer disease duration before
Cosentyx treatment were more likely to relapse, highlighting the
potential importance of early treatment[1]. To further investigate the
disease modification potential of Cosentyx, Novartis has initiated the
STEPIn trial to assess early intervention with Cosentyx in new-onset
disease. The ambition is to identify a novel strategy of treating
patients with new-onset moderate-to-severe psoriasis, by providing
evidence to inform the use of early treatment[2].
Cosentyx is the only IL-17A inhibitor approved in psoriasis, psoriatic
arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. 80,000 patients have been treated
worldwide in the post-marketing setting[5].
About Cosentyx and interleukin-17A (IL-17A)
Launched in January 2015, Cosentyx is a targeted treatment that
specifically inhibits the IL-17A cytokine. Cosentyx delivers
long-lasting clear skin, with proven sustainability, safety out to four
years and convenient once-monthly dosing in a patient-friendly auto
injector[6].
Cosentyx is approved in more than 75 countries for the treatment of
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which includes the European Union
countries, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, the US and Canada. In Europe,
Cosentyx is approved for the first-line systemic treatment of
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients[7]. In the US,
Cosentyx is approved as a treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque
psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or
phototherapy (light therapy)[8].
In addition, Cosentyx is the first IL-17A inhibitor approved in more
than 65 countries for the treatment of active AS and PsA, which includes
the European Union countries and the US. Cosentyx is also approved for
the treatment of PsA and pustular psoriasis in Japan[5].
About A2302E1[1]
A2302E1 is an extension of pivotal phase 3 studies ERASURE and FIXTURE
made up of a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 120 psoriasis
patients. After one year of Cosentyx treatment, patients who achieved a
PASI 75 response were randomized to receive either Cosentyx 300mg or
placebo. During the treatment withdrawal concomitant psoriasis
medication was prohibited. Upon relapse placebo patients were retreated
with Cosentyx.
About STEPIn[2]
A randomized, multicenter study to evaluate the effect of secukinumab
300 mg s.c. administered during 52 weeks to patients suffering from
new-onset moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis as early intervention
compared to standard of care treatment with narrow-band UVB. STEPIn aims
to demonstrate the benefit of early secukinumab treatment with the
ultimate goal of altering the natural course psoriasis with a reduced
disease burden and need for treatment.
About psoriasis
Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, autoimmune disease that affects
more than 125 million people worldwide[9]. Plaque psoriasis is the most
common form of the disease and appears as raised, red patches covered
with a silvery white buildup of dead skin cells.
Psoriasis is not simply a cosmetic problem, but a persistent, chronic
(long-lasting), and sometimes distressing disease, which can affect even
the smallest aspects of people's lives on a daily basis. Up to 30% of
patients with psoriasis have, or will develop, PsA[10]. PsA is a
condition in which the joints are also affected, causing debilitating
symptoms including pain, stiffness and irreversible joint damage[10],
[11]. Psoriasis is also associated with other serious health conditions,
such as diabetes, heart disease and depression[8].
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "potentially," "suggests," "may," "potential,
" "investigate," "initiated," "suggesting," "suggest," "could,"
"investigation," "goal," "investing," "ambition," "launched," "aims," or
similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential
new indications or labeling for Cosentyx, or regarding potential future
revenues from Cosentyx. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current
beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that Cosentyx will be submitted or approved for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Cosentyx will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations
regarding Cosentyx could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the
company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing
pressures; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and
factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the
US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
References:
[1] Lebwohl M et al. Long-term psoriasis control following Secukinumab
discontinuation indicated disease modification of moderate to severe
psoriasis. Presented as a poster presentation at the 13th Annual Maui
Derm for Dermatologists 2017. 20-24th March 2017.
[2] Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Study of the Efficacy of Early
Intervention With Secukinumab 300 mg s.c. Compared to Narrow-band UVB in
Patients With New-onset Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis (STEPIn).
In: ClinicalTrials.gov. Bethesda (MD): National Library of Medicine
(US). 2000 - 20170303. Available from:
http://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT03020199 NLM Identifier: NCT03020199.
[3] Blauvelt A et al. Secukinumab is superior to ustekinumab in clearing
skin of subjects with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis up to 1 year:
Results from the CLEAR study. J Am Acad Dermatol. September 2016.
Available from http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jaad.2016.08.008 Epub ahead
of print.
[4] Kirkham BW et al. Interleukin-17A: a unique pathway in
immune-mediated diseases: psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid
arthritis. Immunology. 2014; 141:133-142.
[5] Novartis. Data on file. March 2017.
[6] Bissonnette R et al. Secukinumab maintains high levels of efficacy
through 4 years of treatments: results from an extension to a phase 3
study (SCULPTURE). Presented as a late breaking abstract at the European
Academy of Dermatology and Venereology 2016. 1st October 2016.
[7] Cosentyx Summary of Product Characteristics. Novartis Europharm
Limited. Available at:
http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=pages/medicines/human/medicines/
003729/human_med_001832.jsp&mid=WC0b01ac058001d124. Accessed February
2017.
[8] Cosentyx (secukinumab) [prescribing information]. East Hanover, NJ:
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, 2016.
[9] International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) World
Psoriasis Day website. "About Psoriasis." Available at:
http://www.worldpsoriasisday.com/web/page.aspx?refid=114. Accessed
September 2016
[10] National Psoriasis Foundation. Psoriatic disease: about psoriasis.
Available at: www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis. Accessed February 2017.
[11] Mease PJ, Armstrong AW. Managing patients with psoriatic disease:
the diagnosis and pharmacologic treatment of psoriatic arthritis in
patients with psoriasis. Drugs. 2014; 74:423-441.
# # #
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2089166/788693.pdf
