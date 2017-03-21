Press Release: Novartis announces first CAR-T -2

-1 of 2- 29 Mar 2017 20:00:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis announces first CAR-T cell therapy BLA for pediatric and young adult patients with r/r B-cell ALL granted FDA Priority Review
-- Priority review for investigational CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel-T), a novel
therapy that is manufactured for each individual patient using their own
T cells
-- Novartis made an early commitment to the emerging field of CAR-T
investigational therapies through collaboration with the University of
Pennsylvania including CTL019
-- Novartis plans to submit an application for market authorization with the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) later this year
Basel, March 29, 2017 - Novartis announced today that the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's Biologics License
Application (BLA) filing and granted priority review for CTL019
(tisagenlecleucel-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T
cell (CAR-T) therapy, in relapsed and refractory (r/r) pediatric and
young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
This is the first BLA submission by Novartis for a CAR-T. The priority
review designation is expected to shorten the anticipated review time by
the FDA.
CAR-T is different from typical small molecule or biologic therapies
currently on the market because it is manufactured for each individual
patient. During the treatment process, T cells are drawn from a
patient's blood and reprogrammed in the laboratory to create T cells
that are genetically coded to hunt the patient's cancer cells and other
B-cells expressing a particular antigen.
"With CTL019, Novartis is at the forefront of the science and
development of immunocellular therapy as a potential new innovative
approach to treating certain cancers where there are limited options,"
said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical
Officer, Novartis. "The priority review and file acceptance of CTL019 by
the FDA brings us one step closer to delivering this novel treatment
option to children and young adults with r/r B-cell ALL in the United
States."
CTL019 was first developed by the University of Pennsylvania. In 2012,
Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania entered into a global
collaboration to further research, develop and then commercialize CAR-T
cell therapies for the investigational treatment of cancers, including
CTL019. Through the collaboration, Novartis holds the worldwide rights
to CARs developed through the collaboration with the University of
Pennsylvania for all cancer indications.
"The past five years have seen tremendous progress in the development
and application of cellular engineering in an effort to personalize the
treatment of cancer," said the Penn team's leader, Carl June, MD,
director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies in the Perelman
School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "We now know that
it is possible to treat patients in clinical trials across the world
using this approach, and the results we have observed mark a potential
new paradigm in the treatment of blood cancers that have not responded
to standard therapies."
The priority review designation and BLA submission for CTL019 is based
on the results from the Novartis-sponsored ELIANA study (NCT02435849),
the first global CAR-T cell trial with study enrollment having occurred
across 25 centers in the US, EU, Canada, Australia and Japan. In the
Phase II study, 82% (41 of 50) of patients infused with CAR-T cells
achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood
count recovery at three months post CTL019 infusion. The data were
presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in December 2016
(Abstract #221)[1].
Forty-eight percent of patients in the ELIANA trial experienced grade 3
or 4 cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a known complication of an
investigational therapy that may occur when the engineered cells become
activated in the patient's body. CRS was managed per protocol on a
global scale using prior site education with implementation of the CRS
treatment algorithm. There were no deaths due to CRS. Fifteen percent of
patients experienced grade 3 neurological and psychiatric events
including confusion, delirium, encephalopathy, agitation and seizure. No
cerebral edema was reported and no grade 4 neurological and psychiatric
events were observed[1].
The submission is also supported by findings from a US multicenter trial
and an earlier single site trial led by the Children's Hospital of
Philadelphia (CHOP) examining the safety and efficacy of CTL019 among
pediatric and young adult patients with r/r B-cell ALL. Stephan Grupp,
MD, PhD, from CHOP was the lead investigator of the trials.
"Even if a patient has difficult-to-treat relapsed/refractory leukemia,
we have seen treatment with CTL019 in clinical trials put cancer into
remission," said Grupp, Director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Frontier
Program and Director of Translational Research for the Center for
Childhood Cancer Research at CHOP. "This could be a first-of-its-kind
treatment with exciting potential to help pediatric and young adult r/r
B-cell ALL patients."
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia makes up approximately 25% of cancer
diagnoses among children under 15 years old and is the most common
childhood cancer in the US[2]. Patients with r/r ALL have limited
treatment options, and the chance of survival for children with the
disease who relapse or fail to attain remission is between 16% to
30%[3].
According to the FDA guidelines, Priority Review status may potentially
shorten the window for the agency to take action on an application to
within six months of the filing acceptance compared to a standard
review. The designation aims to prioritize the evaluation of products
that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the
treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions when compared
to standard applications. CTL019 previously received Breakthrough
Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with r/r
ALL.
Novartis plans additional filings for CTL019 in the US and EU markets
later this year, including a BLA with the FDA for treatment of adults
with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and applications for
marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency in r/r B-cell
ALL and r/r DLBCL.
Because CTL019 is an investigational therapy, the safety and efficacy
profile has not yet been established. Access to investigational
therapies is available only through carefully controlled and monitored
clinical trials. These trials are designed to better understand the
potential benefits and risks of the therapy. Because of the uncertainty
of clinical trials, there is no guarantee that CTL019 will ever be
commercially available anywhere in the world.
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "priority review," "commitment,"
"investigational," "plans," "expected," "potential," "possible," "may,"
"could," "potentially," "aims to," "designed to," "will," or similar
terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential
additional filings or potential marketing approvals for CTL019, or
regarding potential future revenues from CTL019. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that CTL019 will be submitted or
approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can
there be any guarantee that CTL019 will be commercially successful in
the future. In particular, management's expectations regarding CTL019
could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in
research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; the company's ability to
obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; general
economic and industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including ongoing pricing pressures; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in
Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
References
[1] Grupp, Stephan A. et al. Analysis of a Global Registration Trial of
the Efficacy and Safety of CTL019 in Pediatric and Young Adults with
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Session 614,
Saturday, December 3, 5:00 p.m. PST. 58th American Society of Hematology
Annual Meeting and Exposition: Abstract 221.
[2] Howlader, N., Noone, A. M., Krapcho, M, et al. SEER Cancer
Statistics Review, 1975-2010. National Cancer Institute, April 2013;
Section 28.9 (12).
http://www.seer.cancer.gov/csr/1975_2010/results_merged/sect_28_childhood_cancer.pdf.
Accessed March 2017.
[3] Satwani, P. MD, et al. Allogenic Bone Marrow Transplantation in
First Remission for Children With Ultra-High-Risk Features of Acute
Lymphoblastic Leukemia: A Children's Oncology Group Study Report. Biol
Blood Marrow Transplant, February 2007; 13(2): 218-227.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2731715/. Accessed March
2017.
# # #
