Press Release: Novartis provides update on Phase -2

-- Phase III RELAX-AHF-2 study did not meet primary endpoints of reduced
cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure in patients with acute
heart failure
-- Novartis remains committed to improving and extending the lives of
patients with cardiovascular disease and will continue to invest in ways
to improve their outcomes
Basel, March 22, 2017 - Novartis today announced results from the global
Phase III RELAX-AHF-2 study investigating the efficacy, safety and
tolerability of RLX030 (serelaxin) in patients with acute heart failure
(AHF).
RELAX-AHF-2 did not meet its primary endpoints of reduction in
cardiovascular death through Day 180 or reduced worsening heart failure
through Day five when added to standard therapy in patients with AHF.
"We are disappointed this study did not confirm the efficacy of RLX030
in acute heart failure, especially given the urgent need for effective
new treatments for this condition," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head,
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We will continue
to further analyze the data to better understand and learn from these
results as well as evaluate next steps for the overall program. Novartis
would like to thank the patients, investigators, and site personnel
around the world for their unwavering support of this study. We remain
committed to improving and extending the lives of patients with
cardiovascular disease and will continue to invest in ways to improve
their outcomes."
AHF is a life-threatening medical condition requiring urgent evaluation
and treatment[1], and is the leading cause of hospitalization in those
aged over 65 years[2],[3]. Risk of mortality after hospitalization for
AHF is high[4]-[11] with approximately one in five patients not
surviving a year afterwards[2],[12]-[14].
About RELAX-AHF-2
RELAX-AHF-2 (NCT01870778) is an event-driven, multicenter, randomized,
double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III trial designed to evaluate
the efficacy, safety and tolerability of RLX030 (serelaxin) when added
to standard of care in patients with acute heart failure (AHF). The
study has two primary endpoints; reduction of cardiovascular (CV) death
through Day 180 and occurrence of worsening heart failure through Day
five. The RELAX-AHF-2 study included 6,600 patients hospitalized for AHF
and was initiated in October 2013.
About acute heart failure
AHF is a life-threatening condition requiring urgent treatment[1]. An
AHF event may occur as a rapid deterioration of existing heart failure
(HF), or may be the first presentation of HF. The condition is
progressive and can be fatal after patients have one or repeated AHF
event(s)[4]. During an AHF event, patients become severely breathless
and need to be rushed to the emergency room for urgent treatment, making
AHF the most common cause of hospitalization in patients over 65
years[2],[3]. Risk of mortality after hospitalization for AHF is
high[4]-[11] with approximately one in five patients not surviving a
year afterwards[2],[12]-[14].
Despite significant progress in treating other heart conditions
(including chronic HF) there have been no significant treatment
breakthroughs that have improved mortality rates in AHF for decades.
About RLX030
RLX030, a relaxin receptor agonist[15], is a recombinant form of the
naturally-occurring human relaxin-2 hormone. Human relaxin-2 is present
in both men and women and elevated levels in pregnant women are thought
to help the body cope with the additional CV demands during
pregnancy[16],[17]
About the Novartis cardiovascular portfolio
Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan) is the first and only approved
medicine of its kind. Entresto has been given a Class I recommendation
in United States and European Union clinical guidelines for treatment of
heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF)[18]. Approved
indications may vary depending upon the individual country. Its unique
mode of action reduces the strain on the failing heart by enhancing the
protective neuro-hormonal systems (e.g. natriuretic peptide system) and
simultaneously inhibiting the harmful effects of the overactive
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS).
To better understand HF Novartis has established FortiHFy, the largest
global clinical program in HF across the pharmaceutical industry.
FortiHFy has more than 40 active or planned clinical studies designed to
extend understanding of HF as well as to generate an array of additional
data on symptom reduction, efficacy, quality of life benefits and real
world evidence with Entresto.
In addition to CV research in HF, ACZ885 (canakinumab) is currently
being investigated in patients with a previous heart attack and a high
degree of vascular inflammation. The Phase III CANTOS trial is designed
to determine if ACZ885 can reduce the risk of stroke, heart attack or
death and is expected to read out in 2017.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "committed," "will," "next steps," "may,"
"can," "portfolio," "recommendation," "planned," "being investigated,"
"expected," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals for RLX030, potential new
indications or labeling for Entresto and ACZ885, or regarding potential
future revenues from RLX030, ACZ885 and Entresto. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that RLX030 will be submitted or
approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can
there be any guarantee that ACZ885 or Entresto will be submitted or
approved for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at
any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that RLX030, ACZ885
or Entresto will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
management's expectations regarding RLX030, ACZ885 and Entresto could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or
maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; general economic
and industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including ongoing pricing pressures; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in
Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
-2-
