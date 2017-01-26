Press Release: ObsEva SA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland - January 25, 2017 - ObsEva SA (ObsEva) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,450,000 common shares at the initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. In addition, ObsEva has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 967,500 additional common shares to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. ObsEva's common shares have been approved for listing on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" on January 26, 2017.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Jefferies LLC and Leerink Partners LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 25, 2017. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus and the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by emailing Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by calling 1-877-821-7388; or from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com, or by calling 1-800-808-7525 ex. 6142.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ObsEva SA

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company innovating women's reproductive health and pregnancy therapeutics from conception to birth. ObsEva aims to improve upon the current treatment landscape with the development of novel, oral medicines with potentially best-in-class safety and efficacy profiles. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a clinical-stage pipeline with multiple development programs focused on treating the symptoms associated with uterine fibroids and endometriosis, improving clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization, and treating preterm labor.

MEDIA CONTACT

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan@spectrumscience.com

202-955-6222 x2526

COMPANY CONTACT

Delphine Renaud

ObsEva, CEO Office

delphine.renaud@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

