Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION IN MEXICO

Sika is opening a new mortar production facility at Coatzacoalcos in southeast Mexico. The new plant will also take over the manufacture of concrete admixtures from the previous production site at Villahermosa. Through its five factories, Sika has now established a nationwide supply chain. With a population of 120 million, Mexico has one of the largest domestic markets in Latin America and is investing heavily in infrastructure expansion.

José Luis Vázquez, Regional Manager Latin America: "The new production site at Coatzacoalcos will strengthen our position in one of Mexico's four main business centers. From here, we can supply construction projects in the metropolis of Mexico City, as well as the booming tourist centers on the Gulf of Mexico. Sika has invested strongly in the expansion of its production capacities in Mexico in recent years and is recording good growth rates in the country."

Apart from supplying contractors with product technologies for major construction projects, Sika is also intensifying business in the builders' merchants sector. In 2016, sales of products to end users via building material stores rose by 25%. This is due, among other things, to the extensive training programs offered by Sika for merchants and end customers.

ROBUST GROWTH EXPECTED IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Mexico is Latin America's second biggest economy. The construction sector is benefiting from the 2014-2018 National Infrastructure Program and the associated CHF 600 billion of investments. The funds are spent on residential construction, urban development and infrastructure projects in the transport, energy and water sectors.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.

