05.01.2017 21:31
Press Release: Sky's the limit for DJI and HERE's global drone mapping partnership

HERE / Sky's the limit for DJI and HERE's global drone mapping partnership . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Las Vegas - CES 2017 - DJI, the world leader in unmanned aerial technology, has selected HERE, the Open Location Platform company, as its global partner to provide mapping interface technology for drone pilots using the DJI GO app http://www.dji.com/goapp .

HERE's highly accurate map data will appear in the DJI GO app that controls all of DJI's aerial platforms, allowing drone pilots to pinpoint their location in real time and navigate precisely through critical segments of flight. The HERE-powered map will also draw the flight path of a drone as it flies, and can reorient it by creating a direct line home.

The app works offline, so DJI drone pilots can locate and fly their drone even when they are out of mobile network range. HERE was recently selected as the top location platform by global research and consulting firm Ovum: https://lts.cms.here.com/static-cloud-content/Newsroom/230816_HERE_Open_Location_Platform_wins_top_spot_in_Ovum_Location_Platform_Index.pdf , ranking highest in completeness, mapping data, features and device compatibility.

"Boosting and enhancing our user experience was front of mind when searching for a map graphics partner, and HERE was able to think outside the box when it came to mapping needs for our aerial robots," said Jan Gasparic, Head of Enterprise Marketing at DJI. "With HERE, we're partnering with an innovative company whose image library reaches across all corners of the globe, so our pilots will always be assisted in their flight navigation."

HERE's work with DJI's aerial platforms complements its strength in providing mission-critical map data for traditional and autonomous land vehicles. HERE works with leading vehicle manufacturers around the world to provide location-based data and services used in in-dash navigation systems. HERE is also developing high definition (HD), real-time mapping for autonomous driving and other IoT applications that need precise location-based information and services.

"Our partnership with DJI marks a momentous leap in the increased functionality of drones on a global scale, giving pilots more independence and inspiring them to be more adventurous with the support of HERE's leading map and platform technologies," said Leon van de Pas, Head of Internet of Things at HERE.

HERE maps are currently available through the latest DJI GO app update for Android devices.

Media Enquiries

Keep Left

Tim Lele: tim@keepleft.com.au | +61 411 293 176

About HERE

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative drone and camera technology for commercial and recreational use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and many other industries.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HERE via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

HERE

Invalidenstraße 116 Berlin Germany

http://360.here.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   January 05, 2017 15:01 ET (20:01 GMT)- - 03 01 PM EST 01-05-17

