Press Release: Tecan publishes 2016 Annual Report and notice of its Annual General Meeting

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 21, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss
Exchange: TECN) today announced the publication of its 2016 Annual
Report in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at
www.tecan.com. An iPad App for the Tecan Financial Reports is available
from the App Store. Tecan already published its 2016 financial results
in a press release and at the Analyst & Media conference held on March
15, 2017.
Today also saw the publication and dispatch of the notice of the Annual
General Meeting of the Tecan Group AG. The Annual General Meeting will
take place on April 11, 2017. The notice is also published on the
company's website.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory
instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical
diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and
distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the
life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and
diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM),
Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments
and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded
in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and
development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales
and service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of
CHF 506 million (USD 511 million; EUR 464 million). Registered shares of
Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN
CH0012100191).
For further information:
Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com
Press Release: http://hugin.info/100384/R/2089135/788660.pdf
Tecan Group AG
Seestrasse 103 Maennedorf Switzerland
ISIN: CH0012100191;
http://www.tecan.com
