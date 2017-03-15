21.03.2017 07:45
Press Release: Tecan publishes 2016 Annual Report and notice of its Annual General Meeting

Tecan Group AG / Tecan publishes 2016 Annual Report and notice of its Annual General Meeting . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 21, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced the publication of its 2016 Annual Report in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.tecan.com. An iPad App for the Tecan Financial Reports is available from the App Store. Tecan already published its 2016 financial results in a press release and at the Analyst & Media conference held on March 15, 2017.

Today also saw the publication and dispatch of the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Tecan Group AG. The Annual General Meeting will take place on April 11, 2017. The notice is also published on the company's website.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of CHF 506 million (USD 511 million; EUR 464 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

