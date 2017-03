Publicis Groupe: Share Repurchase Agreement

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] has put in place a share repurchase agreement with an Investment Service Provider for its Share Buyback Program as approved by its Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016.

This agreement signed on March 13, 2017 covers a maximum volume of 5,000,000 shares at an average price remaining within the limits imposed by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016. The price to be paid by the Company for each share shall be determined on the basis of the arithmetic mean of the daily volume-weighted average prices during the repurchase period, and shall not exceed that amount.

The repurchase period provided in the agreement shall start on March 14, 2017 and end not later than June 30, 2017.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe’s expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170313006191/en/