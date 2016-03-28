QuintilesIMS Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. ("QuintilesIMS) (NYSE: Q) today announced the pricing of the offering of 1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Quintiles IMS Incorporated (the "Issuer). The offering was upsized from the previously announced 850 million aggregate principal amount. As a result of the upsize, while the Issuer still intends to refinance all of the outstanding term B loans under its senior secured credit facility with an extended and repriced term B loan facility as previously announced, it has elected to no longer upsize the term B loan facility. The net proceeds from the notes offering, together with proceeds from the previously announced proposed refinancing, will be used to refinance certain of the Issuers existing indebtedness, to pay fees and expenses related to the notes offering and the refinancing and for other general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases, including the repurchase of shares from affiliates and significant shareholders, and future acquisitions.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.25% and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on March 15th and September 15th of each year beginning on September 15, 2017. The notes will mature on March 15, 2025. The issuance of the senior notes is expected to occur on or about February 28, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors including the failure to consummate the notes offering and the refinancing and potential changes in market conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes. The notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. The notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S.

