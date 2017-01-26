16.03.2017 21:05
Bewerten
 (0)

Rubicon Technology Names Timothy E. Brog as Chief Executive Officer

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rubicon Technology Inc 0,58 EUR 4,33%A0M7KW Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Peugeot plus Opel: Neuer Stern am Auto-Himmel?3.766 Prozent Plus - Die beste deutsche Index-Aktie der vergangenen 10 JahreItalienische Spezialitäten: Diese Aktien schmecken Ihrem Depot!

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBCN) announced today that it has concluded its search for a new CEO and appointed Timothy E. Brog, as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 17, 2017. Mr. Brog has been a director of Rubicon since May 2016. Mr. Brog replaces Bill Weissman, who has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President effective March 17, 2017. Mr. Weissman has also resigned as a member of the Companys Board of Directors effective March 17, 2017. Mr. Weissman will serve as a consultant to Rubicon Technology under terms to be agreed upon.

Don Aquilano, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "The Board looks forward to working with Timothy on his ideas relating to the core sapphire business, the sale of real estate and excess assets and our previously stated desire to explore various alternatives to enhance stockholder value, including potentially through acquiring an existing business, establishing a new venture, or other investment opportunities in order to utilize our substantial net operating losses. He is an accomplished executive, with extensive investment, legal, management and financial experience. We welcome his insights as we pursue the appropriate path forward to drive long-term stockholder value. I also want to thank Bill for his tireless effort on behalf of Rubicon during a very challenging period where global excess capacity of sapphire drove prices to record low levels, particularly in two high volume markets, LED and mobile devices.

In addition, effective March 17, 2017, Rubicon Technology appointed Susan M. Westphal as a new independent director of the Company. Ms. Westphal is the Chief Counsel of Melissa and Doug, LLC, a leading designer and manufacturer of educational toys and childrens products.

Ms. Westphal said, "I look forward to working with the Board and Timothy Brog, Rubicons new Chief Executive Officer, on the Companys efforts to implement change and maximize stockholder value. I am excited to work with Rubicon as we seek to strengthen the Companys existing Sapphire business, capitalize on new opportunities and position Rubicon for the future.

Susan M. Westphal Biography

Susan M. Westphal has been Chief Counsel at Melissa & Doug, LLC, leading designer and manufacturer of educational toys and childrens products, since February 2016. Ms. Westphal is responsible for a range of legal, strategic, and organizational matters. From January 2012 to January 2016, Ms. Westphal was an attorney with Brody and Associates, LLC. Prior to 2012, Ms. Westphal was an attorney at several law firms, including Epstein, Becker, & Green, p.c. Ms. Westphals legal practice has included representing corporate clients in litigations and negotiations in commercial, real estate, and employment matters. Ms. Westphal received a J.D. from George Washington University National Law Center in 1989 and a B.A. from Tufts University in 1986.

Additional information on these matters is included in the Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Rubicon Technology, Inc.

Rubicon Technology, Inc. is an advanced materials provider specializing in monocrystalline sapphire products for optical systems and specialty electronic devices. Rubicon has a proprietary technology platform and expertise extending from the preparation of raw aluminum oxide through sapphire crystal growth and fabrication, enabling Rubicon to supply custom sapphire products with superior quality and precision. Rubicon is ISO 9001 certified and ITAR registered.

Rubicon is also exploring various alternatives to enhance stockholder value, including potentially through acquiring an existing business, establishing a new venture, or other investment opportunities in order to utilize Rubicons substantial net operating losses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements included in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and, therefore, involve uncertainties or risks that could cause actual results to differ materially therefrom. These statements may contain words such as "desires," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "seeks, "explores or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of the Company's future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the pursuit or completion of any acquisition, sale, venture transaction or investment opportunity, or the Companys ability to maximize the value of its sapphire business, real estate or excess assets, utilize its net operating losses or to enhance stockholder value. Additional information regarding factors that could cause results to differ materially from management's expectations is found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2017. The Company intends that the forward-looking statements included herein be subject to the above-mentioned statutory safe harbors. Investors are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Rubicon Technology Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.01.17
Rubicon Technology Partners Invests in Gimmal (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rubicon Technology NewsRSS Feed
Rubicon Technology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rubicon Technology Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.11.2012Rubicon Technology neutralUBS AG
14.09.2012Rubicon Technology buyD.A. Davidson & Co.
03.05.2012Rubicon Technology buyD.A. Davidson & Co.
13.02.2012Rubicon Technology neutralUBS AG
13.02.2012Rubicon Technology buyD.A. Davidson & Co.
14.09.2012Rubicon Technology buyD.A. Davidson & Co.
03.05.2012Rubicon Technology buyD.A. Davidson & Co.
13.02.2012Rubicon Technology buyD.A. Davidson & Co.
17.10.2011Rubicon Technology buyUBS AG
04.10.2011Rubicon Technology buyD.A. Davidson & Co.
07.11.2012Rubicon Technology neutralUBS AG
13.02.2012Rubicon Technology neutralUBS AG
24.01.2012Rubicon Technology holdKaufman Bros., LP
23.11.2011Rubicon Technology neutralUBS AG
17.12.2010Rubicon Technology performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
01.10.2010Rubicon Technology sellMerriman Curhan Ford & Co
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rubicon Technology Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Rubicon Technology News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Rubicon Technology News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App | Diese Kurse sind schneller als ihr eigener Schatten
Aufsichtsrat macht Kasse, Trader greifen zu: Verbio im Fokus
Börsenneuling Snap: Die Bären sind da  jetzt gehebelt auf fallende Kurse setzen!
UBS: Münchener Rück AG: Erneuter Angriff auf Widerstand möglich
DZ BANK  Beiersdorf: Verbesserung des Wachstums- und Margenprofils
Vontobel: Einladung zur INVEST Messe Stuttgart
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Eine gute 
DekaBank: Sieben neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Rubicon Technology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Rubicon Technology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Im Vergleich zu Italien wirkt Russland plötzlich stabil
US-Zinsentscheid und Niederlande-Wahl beflügeln Kurse
Finanzmärkte feiern Ruttes Sieg mit kräftigen Kursgewinnen
Aufgepasst! Hier wird Ihr Pin-Code am Bankautomaten gefilmt
Fed hebt die Zinsen leicht an

News von

SAP, Roche und Co.: Acht Aktien, die charttechnisch und fundamental überzeugen
Aareal Bank-Aktie, Hannover Rück und Co.: Die günstigsten Aktien der Welt
Fünf europäische Versicherungs-Aktien mit viel Potenzial
E.ON-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten

News von

Amazon, Facebook & Co.: Diese 100 Webseiten regieren das Internet
Ich bin der Gründer eines Multi-Millionen-Unternehmens - und verdanke alles einer Entscheidung, die ich mit 25 traf
Wenn die Euro- oder Cent-Münze einen kleinen Fehler hat, ist sie bis zu 600 Euro wert
Entgegen der Lehrbücher: Warum die US-Zinsanhebung den Goldpreis beflügelt
Diese 5 Dinge sollte man tun, um mit 30 Jahren Millionär zu sein

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones schließt leichter -- Lufthansa mit Rekordgewinn -- K+S senkt Dividende nach Ergebniseinbruch -- GERRY WEBER plant Aktienrückkauf -- HeidelbergCement, Tesla im Fokus

Vertreter der chinesischen HNA soll in den AR der Deutschen Bank einziehen. E.ON erhöht Kapital um 10 Prozent. Dürr will Dividende erhöhen. Türkische Notenbank strafft die Zügel - Lira profitiert. Bank of England lässt Zinsen auf niedrigem Niveau. Ford investiert 600 Millionen Euro ins Werk Saarlouis. DAX-Konzerne erreichen neue Rekordwerte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Gebäude der Welt
Das sind die kostspieligsten Bauten
Viel Geld bei wenig Stress
Diese relaxten Berufe werden gut bezahlt
Diese Berufe machen besonders glücklich
Welche Jobs machen zufrieden?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Rendite pro Jahr erwarten Sie von Ihrem Anlageportfolio?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
Allianz840400
K+S AGKSAG88
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Nordex AGA0D655
adidas AGA1EWWW