06.03.2017
SDA and AGI to Launch Next Generation Space Traffic Management Service

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat (Paris:ETL):

The Space Data Association (SDA) and Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI) have entered into a long term agreement to launch an upgraded Space Data Center (SDC) Space Traffic Management (STM) service, powered by ComSpOC.

SDC 2.0, which will be available to all members of the SDA, has a highly accurate, independently generated catalogue of space objects which will grow to include objects larger than 20cm in and traversing the GEO arc, and will allow for transparent and actionable collision warnings. The service also features functionality to combat Radio Frequency Interference (RFI), including the construction of geolocation scenarios and a Carrier ID database.

"As satellite operators, it is vitally important that we continually improve the Space Situational Environment to ensure safety of our own missions, continuity of services, and protection of the space environment for all operators. After considerable analysis we have determined that the collision risks are higher than previously understood. We underwent a comprehensive process to determine key requirements, conducted extensive market research and a competitive procurement process, and have concluded that AGI can offer the best STM service to adequately mitigate these risks. AGI clearly understands this critical mission and the SDC 2.0 service, using AGI capabilities, delivers the best value and is timely, validated and reliable, stated Mark Rawlins, SDA Chairman.

"We applaud the leadership of the SDA executive members Eutelsat, Inmarsat, Intelsat, and SES for continuing to set the standard for responsible space operations and traffic management, said Paul Graziani, AGI CEO and founder. "We look forward to extending our trusted working relationship with SDA as its Exclusive STM Services Provider and working in partnership with them to expand the boundaries of STM capability and space safety.

-ENDS-

Editor Notes

Both the SDA and AGI will be in attendance at Satellite 2017 and available for briefings.

About SDA

SDA is a non-profit international association of satellite operators that supports the controlled, reliable and efficient sharing of data critical to the safety and integrity of the space environment and the RF spectrum. Established in the Isle of Man the SDA is open to all satellite operators and other participants. Its membership comprises most of the worlds satellite operators. Membership information can be found at www.space-data.org.

About AGI

AGI provides commercial software for designing, developing and operating missions within the aerospace and national security communities. Used by more than 50,000 engineers, operators and analysts worldwide, AGI software avoids the cost of reinvention, eliminates stovepipes and reduces risks associated with unproven tools. For more information, visit www.agi.com.

About ComSpOC

ComSpOC fuses satellite tracking measurements from its commercial global sensor network to generate highly accurate space object information. ComSpOC delivers the most relevant, timely Space Situational Awareness (SSA), mission assurance and space traffic management services available.

