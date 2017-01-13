13.01.2017 08:50
SES and GEE Sign Breakthrough Connectivity Deal to Drive Mobility

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced that GEE (NASDAQ: ENT) has acquired a Ku-band payload on SESs AMC-3 satellite to boost capacity for its customers in North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112006182/en/

SES and GEE Sign Breakthrough Connectivity Deal to Drive Mobility (Photo: Business Wire)

GEE will rebrand the acquired satellite communications payload as Eagle 1. SES will operate the non-station-kept satellite and will support GEEs strategic plan to optimize the quality of experience for its mobility customers on air land and sea.

The breakthrough agreement between SES and GEE aims to open up exciting growth opportunities across the mobility sector, with a unique approach that leverages healthy, reliable non-station-kept satellites.

SES has a diverse global network of more than 50 GEO and 12 MEO satellites, along with intelligent ground infrastructure, which offers a broad and complementary range of Ku-band, Ka-band, C-band and Ku-band HTS (High Throughput Satellite) capacity.

"GEEs asset purchase aboard Eagle 1 demonstrates a new and unique approach capable of delivering next generation connectivity services  in the air, on land or at sea, explained Elias Zaccack, SVP of SESs Global Mobility Team and the Americas region. "Its a great example of SESs overall strategy, as we build a robust, global and multilayered network of traditional and high throughput capacity to meet the specific needs and requirements of high growth sectors. AMC-3 is well positioned to play a vital role in GEEs delivery of connectivity solutions.

"This satellite is a key element in the strategic expansion of our global satellite network, said Abel Avellan President of GEE. "Our vision is to reach hundreds of millions of people on the move around the world with a reasonably priced, high-speed Wi-Fi experience thats equivalent to what they get at their homes or offices. To that end, GEE is increasing satellite capacity and upgrading our robust ground infrastructure of owned teleports. We are also bringing to market a portfolio of exclusive solutions, such as our patented SpeedNet high-speed browsing technology. For users, that means the best value and experience for entertainment and internet mobility services wherever they travel.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SESs portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

About GEE

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) is a leading provider of satellite-based connectivity and media to fast-growing, global mobility markets across air, sea and land. Supported by proprietary and best-in-class technologies, GEE offers a fully integrated suite of rich media content and seamless connectivity solutions that cover the globe. With approximately 1,500 employees and 50 offices on six continents, GEE delivers exceptional service and rapid support to a diverse base of customers around the world. Find out more at: www.geemedia.com.

