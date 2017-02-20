SES to Participate in 5G Press and Analyst Event at the Mobile World Congress

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that it will participate in a media and analyst event focused on the evolution of European 5G initiatives at the Mobile World Congress 2017. SESs Deputy Chief Technology Officer Ruy Pinto will participate in the press conference organised by the 5G-Infrastructure Association (5G-IA), which brings together industrial partners and key players involved in the 5G framework and deployment in Europe.
The media event on "5G Action Plan: from Research to Trials will be held on the 28th of February from 14:00 to 15:30 in Press Conference Room 1, in the Media Village at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Analysts and media are cordially invited to join. To register please go to: www.5g-ppp.eu/5GIA_event_at_MWC2017. This event is supported by the Euro-5G project under the H2020 framework program of the European Commission.
During the media event, Roberto Viola, Director General of DG CONNECT at the European Commission, will discuss with executives from leading global technology member companies, such topics as the emergence of 5G standards, prospects for investments in new infrastructure, and the needs and expectations of industries involved in 5G deployment. A major discussion point will be technology experiments, validation tests, and eventually field trials as outlined in the 5G Action Plan.
SES has been contributing its expertise to a number of important 5G initiatives aimed at timely deployment of 5G in Europe, including the 5G Action Plan. In July 2016, SES signed the "5G Manifesto for Timely Deployment of 5G in Europe, a document fostering effective interactions and collaboration with industry verticals and the formation of new ecosystems. In 2017, Christine Leurquin, Vice President, Institutional Relations and Communications at SES, was elected Vice-Chair of the 5G-IA Board.
To provide further global and scalable next generation connectivity, SES has invested in high throughput Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites and O3bs Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites. The combination of GEOs high-powered global coverage and MEOs low latency capabilities will accelerate 5G deployment.
Once deployed, 5G will be the key enabler for the digitalisation of industry and services sectors, delivering substantial performance and capacity improvements for personal, public and enterprise communications, including the automotive, transportation, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and media and entertainment sectors.
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SESs portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com
