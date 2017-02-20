20.02.2017 17:40
Bewerten
 (0)

SES to Participate in 5G Press and Analyst Event at the Mobile World Congress

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS)19,74 EUR 0,30%914993 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufenIn diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste GehaltStar-Ökonom Hans Werner Sinn warnt: "Deutsche Sparer werden enteignet"

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that it will participate in a media and analyst event focused on the evolution of European 5G initiatives at the Mobile World Congress 2017. SESs Deputy Chief Technology Officer Ruy Pinto will participate in the press conference organised by the 5G-Infrastructure Association (5G-IA), which brings together industrial partners and key players involved in the 5G framework and deployment in Europe.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005523/en/

SES to Participate in 5G Press and Analyst Event at the Mobile World Congress (Photo: Business Wire)

SES to Participate in 5G Press and Analyst Event at the Mobile World Congress (Photo: Business Wire)

The media event on "5G Action Plan: from Research to Trials will be held on the 28th of February from 14:00 to 15:30 in Press Conference Room 1, in the Media Village at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Analysts and media are cordially invited to join. To register please go to: www.5g-ppp.eu/5GIA_event_at_MWC2017. This event is supported by the Euro-5G project under the H2020 framework program of the European Commission.

During the media event, Roberto Viola, Director General of DG CONNECT at the European Commission, will discuss with executives from leading global technology member companies, such topics as the emergence of 5G standards, prospects for investments in new infrastructure, and the needs and expectations of industries involved in 5G deployment. A major discussion point will be technology experiments, validation tests, and eventually field trials as outlined in the 5G Action Plan.

SES has been contributing its expertise to a number of important 5G initiatives aimed at timely deployment of 5G in Europe, including the 5G Action Plan. In July 2016, SES signed the "5G Manifesto for Timely Deployment of 5G in Europe, a document fostering effective interactions and collaboration with industry verticals and the formation of new ecosystems. In 2017, Christine Leurquin, Vice President, Institutional Relations and Communications at SES, was elected Vice-Chair of the 5G-IA Board.

To provide further global and scalable next generation connectivity, SES has invested in high throughput Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites and O3bs Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites. The combination of GEOs high-powered global coverage and MEOs low latency capabilities will accelerate 5G deployment.

Once deployed, 5G will be the key enabler for the digitalisation of industry and services sectors, delivering substantial performance and capacity improvements for personal, public and enterprise communications, including the automotive, transportation, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and media and entertainment sectors.

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SES_Satellites

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SES.Satellites

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/SESVideoChannel

Blog: https://www.ses.com/news/blogs

SES White papers are available under https://www.ses.com/news/whitepapers

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SESs portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SES Global NewsRSS Feed
SES Global zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2012SES Global buyING
06.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.09.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
16.07.2012SES Global neutralBanc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
12.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2012SES Global buyING
06.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.09.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
16.07.2012SES Global overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
16.07.2012SES Global neutralBanc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
23.02.2007SES Global haltenNational-Bank AG
18.02.2005SES Global: In-LineGoldman Sachs
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene SES Global News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SES Global News

Inside

Anzeige
Chart Flash zum Dow Jones vom 20.02.2017
UBS: Linde AG: Charttechnik stimmt positiv
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX, Dow Jones: Schwierige Woche in Sicht
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
Öl mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt  das sind die Gründe
DekaBank: Fünf neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: HUGO BOSS (Daily) - Abgeschlossene Bodenbildung als Kurstreiber
DZ BANK  DAX: Heiß gelaufener US-Aktienmarkt als Bürde
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur SES Global-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

SES Global Peer Group News

27.01.17Iridium Communications Stock Roars Higher
03.01.17Why Fitbit. Iridium Communications. and Marathon Petroleum Jumped Today
28.12.16Why Globalstar. Endologix. and Lands' End Slumped Today
28.12.16Why Globalstar. Endologix. and Lands' End Slumped Today
22.12.16Why Globalstar. Inc. Stock Skyrocketed Today
20.12.16Why Globalstar. Unisys. and Allied World Assurance Jumped Today
20.12.16Why Globalstar. Unisys. and Allied World Assurance Jumped Today
19.12.16Why Shares of Globalstar Inc. Rocketed Higher Today
30.11.16General Electric Wind Energy chooses Globalstar's SPOT Gen3 to Safeguard Workers in EMEA and Asia
18.11.16Globalstar Solutions to Monitor Fleets and Safeguard Oil Industry Workers in Tunisia

News von

Hier steigen die Preise rasant
In diesen sieben Städten steigen die Preise rasant
So schauen Sie nach dem Ende von DVB-T weiter fern
Unzufrieden im Restaurant? So holen Sie Ihr Geld zurück
Segen und Fluch der Outlet-Center

News von

Wochenausblick: Wie viel Aktien-Rallye ist noch drin?
DAX: Bewährungsprobe rückt näher
Allianz-Aktie knackt Widerstand: Wie weit das Papier jetzt noch laufen kann
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Grexit? Von wegen - Warum die Eurozone Athen wirklich in der Währungsunion halten will

News von

Billionen-Irrtum? Warum der Börsen-Boom nach der Trump-Wahl nur eine gefährliche Illusion sein könnte
Star-Ökonom Hans Werner Sinn warnt: "Deutsche Sparer werden enteignet"
Ex-EZB-Chef Trichet im Gespräch über die größte Gefahr für Europa
Bill Gates hat eine geniale Lösung für das größte Problem unserer Arbeitswelt
Kommt der Immobiliencrash? Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Horrorszenario

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Gerüchte über Fusion von Sprint und T-Mobile US beflügeln Telekom-Aktie -- Covestro mit Gewinnverdopplung -- Kraft Heinz, Unilever im Fokus

TOTAL und OMV sollen helfen: Der Iran hat bei der Ölförderung Großes vor. Schweizerische Nationalbank gibt erneut Milliarden für stabilen Franken aus. Umstrukturierung von Saudi Aramco könnte Riesen-Börsengang verzögern. Borussia Dortmund kann Ergebnis und Umsatz deutlich steigern. Facebook kommt bald auch im Fernsehen - Direktangriff auf YouTube.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 7: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 15 teuersten Domains
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die pünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am besten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA fordern von ihren Nato-Verbündeten, wie vereinbart 2 Prozent ihres BIP für das Militär auszugeben. Sollte Deutschland deshalb seine Verteidigungsausgaben erhöhen??
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
GAZPROM PJSC (spons. ADRs)903276
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Unilever N.V.A0JMZB
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Covestro AG606214
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Siemens AG723610
BMW AG519000