SRT Marine Systems plc Announces Dynamic-3D Virtual Reality Visualisation Patent Granted

SRT Marine Systems plc announces the granting of UK Patent 2489685 for its GeoVS Dynamic-3D virtual reality visualisation technology for use in real time marine domain management and display applications.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005150/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The patent relates to the unique way that the technology collates and fuses multiple real time sensor data streams (such as AIS, Radar, Tides and Weather) with thematic data from maritime charts and maps and instantly creates a highly accurate real time virtual reality visualisation of the marine domain through which the viewer can freely move and navigate.

Dynamic-3D visualisation provides significantly enhanced real time situational awareness and is an important feature embedded within SRTs range of advanced GeoVS maritime monitoring and surveillance systems for use in VTS, VMS and MDM applications. To learn more about Dynamic-3D virtual reality visualisation technology for maritime and other applications go to www.srt-marine.com

Simon Tucker, CEO of SRT Marine Systems plc said: "At the heart of SRT are our in-house developed core technologies that empower our products and systems with exceptional performance and functionality. Our real time Dynamic-3D virtual reality visualisation takes maritime situational awareness to a new level.

ENDS

About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime tracking technology and turn-key system solutions to marine stakeholders across the globe. The Companys products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards and national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery; anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005150/en/