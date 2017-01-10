10.01.2017 14:00
Sequans LTE Cat 1 Technology Selected by Geotab for Next Generation Vehicle Tracking Devices

LTE for IoT chip maker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today announced that Geotab, a leading open platform fleet management provider, has selected Sequans LTE Cat 1* chipset providing LTE connectivity for its telematics devices.

"Were thrilled to partner with Sequans to power the next generation of our telematics devices, said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. "Well suited for telematics solutions, Sequans LTE Cat 1 powered vehicle tracking devices promise our customers advanced connectivity with the added benefit of a cost-effective yet future proof fleet management solution.

"We are proud to provide our technology to Geotab for this powerful telematics application, said Craig Miller, VP of worldwide marketing, Sequans. "LTE Cat 1 technology is ideally suited to vehicle telematics and tracking devices, and enables innovative IoT application providers like Geotab to offer the most modern connectivity technology and the longevity their customers depend on.

Geotab is using Sequans Calliope LTE Platform, an-IoT-optimized chipset solution designed specifically for LTE Cat 1 applications needing up to 10 Mbps of throughput, an ideal speed for Geotabs fleet tracking and telematics application. Calliope comprises baseband and RF, an integrated IoT applications processor running Sequans carrier-proven LTE protocol stack, an IMS client, and a comprehensive software package for over-the-air device management and packet routing.

*LTE Category 1 (Cat 1) technology is the lowest throughput category of the existing LTE standard and is compatible with todays existing LTE networks. Cat 1 LTE has been optimized for IoT use and recently deployed by major LTE operators, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and NTT DoCoMo. LTE Cat 1 is ideal for certain IoT applications, including vehicle telematics, security systems, retail terminals, and smart meters, and is expected to be used for these types of applications even when new narrowband LTE-M and NB-IoT (Release 13) networks are launched. For more about LTE Cat 1 and its applications, please see this blog.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in telematics, providing open platform fleet management solutions to businesses of all sizes. Geotab's intuitive, full-featured solutions help businesses better manage their drivers and vehicles by extracting accurate and actionable intelligence from real-time and historical trips data. With more than 1 billion data points collected by Geotab devices and delivered to the platform per day, Geotab helps companies access actionable business intelligence and benchmarking data to improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve stronger compliance to regulatory changes. The company's products are represented and sold worldwide through its Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

See: www.sequans.com/lteforiot

