Sequans Monarch LTE-M Chip Certified by Verizon

LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that its Monarch LTE Platform, the worlds first LTE Cat M1 chip, has been certified to operate on Verizons 4G LTE network. Monarch is the worlds first purpose-built IoT chip to appear in the market that is compliant with the 3GPP Release 13 LTE-Advanced standard defining narrowband LTE and developed to support low power and low data rate applications for the Internet of Things. The certification means that Monarch is approved to operate on Verizons LTE Cat M1 network and that devices based on Monarch can benefit from faster certification and time to market. New LTE for IoT devices made by NimbeLink, Link Labs, and Encore Networks, all based on Monarch, have also recently been certified by Verizon.
"We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in the life of Monarch and to have collaborated closely with Verizon in readying Monarch for Verizons ground-breaking Cat M1 network launch, said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Monarch has been optimized in silicon and software to support the new narrowband capabilities and the many new LTE for IoT devices that will now come to life on Verizons network, and we are very proud to see Monarch fulfilling its promise of making LTE for IoT a reality.
"Sequans Monarch chip has been key in enabling our LTE Cat M1 network strategy, and readying the first of many LTE Cat M1 devices to run on it, said Ro McNally, VP of Device Technology at Verizon. "We are very pleased that Monarch has now passed our certification tests and has proven its ability to support the vast new range of low-power, ultra-efficient IoT devices now being developed for the worlds first commercial LTE Cat M1 network.
The first Monarch-powered LTE for IoT devices launching on Verizons network are:
1. Encore Networks EN M Class LTE Cat M1 router
2. NimbeLink Skywire Cat M1 embedded modem
3. Link Labs LTE M1 Sensor Suite
"In addition to these latest Verizon-certified devices, we have more than a dozen other Monarch customer designs in progress, including recently announced designs by SIMCom, Fibocom, and PyCom. This is evidence of the tremendous demand momentum building up around Monarch and the LTE-M market around the world, said Karam. "Applications include LTE Cat M1 consumer wearables, sensors, smart energy meters, asset trackers of all kinds, M2M modules, IoT routers, modems and development platforms. LTE-M is being broadly accepted as a cost-effective and superior alternative to 2G, offering undeniable economic and technical benefits, and Monarch is leading the way."
Monarch is the worlds first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB1) capable chip. It is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including sensors, wearables, and other low data, low power M2M and IoT devices. Monarch complies with the ultra-low-power and reduced complexity feature requirements of the 3GPP release 13 LTE Advanced Pro standard, defining narrowband, low data rate LTE technology for machine type communications. Monarch provides full support for Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes defined in the standard that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM, all integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. In addition, Monarch supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling battery life of 10+ years for certain use cases.
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT.
