Shaw Trust Streamlines Supplier Contract Management with PROACTIS

PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, today announced that Shaw Trust, a national charity, has selected the Proactis Contract Management system to increase visibility and control of its supplier contracts.

Shaw Trust supports people from a diverse range of backgrounds to find employment and to live independent and inclusive lives. With over 1,100 staff and a network of 1,000 volunteers, Shaw Trust delivers its services on behalf of a range of commissioners including the Department for Work & Pensions, the National Offender Management Service and local authorities.

In evaluating the system, Shaw Trust recognised the operational and financial benefits of maintaining a complete view of all contracts, especially as it relates to issues with expirations and cross-departmental communication. It will hold all relevant data in one place, store information about all contracts with commissioners, funders, sub-contractors, and suppliers of goods and services, and allow the business to enquire and report on contracts.

Karen Gay, Head of Procurement at Shaw Trust commented: "PROACTIS will enable us to more efficiently manage our supplier and procurement contracts. This is important to Shaw Trust as it enables our delivery teams to spend more of their time directly supporting the people and communities we work with."

PROACTIS Contract Management offers a central electronic repository for all types of supplier contracts, with links to any purchasing system that make them fully visible to buyers. It automatically collects purchase and delivery activity for analysis of supplier performance and buyer commitments. And it continually monitors contract dates and other criteria, alerting the appropriate people when reviews or actions are needed.

About PROACTIS

PROACTIS is a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider. Hundreds of organisations around the world use PROACTIS software and services to transform their procurement, purchase-to-pay and accounts payable processes to deliver greater bottom-line value.

For further information, visit proactis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170327005487/en/