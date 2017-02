Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray to Host 17th Annual Energy Conference

Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray is scheduled to host its 17th annual Energy Conference, March 1-3 in Las Vegas.

Industry participants and investors will hear from a diverse group of more than 70 of the most highly regarded companies in upstream oil & gas, energy services & equipment, downstream and energy infrastructure. The conference is expected to draw more than 500 attendees.

"Following two years of severe industry downturn, it’s especially gratifying to witness the stages of recovery for global energy. This year’s conference encompasses 12 industry panel discussions focusing on the opportunities and challenges confronting the business with a particular emphasis on the domestic onshore complex,” said Bill Herbert, senior research analyst of Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray.

The Energy Conference is comprised of panel discussions and fireside chats. Participants have the opportunity to meet senior executives and engage in one-on-one and group meetings.

Company and investor participation in the conference is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their Piper Jaffray representative. General and research-related media inquiries should be directed to analystmediarelations@pjc.com. All other media inquiries should be directed to Pamela Steensland at pamela.k.steensland@pjc.com.

Information as of February 22, 2017. Subject to change.

About Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd. and Simmons & Company International Limited, authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc.; Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co.; and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2017 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222006493/en/