SoLocal Finalised the Reduction of Its Financial Debt, Pro-Forma Net Debt as at 31/12/16:  344 Million

Regulatory News:
SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) announces the finalisation of its financial restructuring plan, resulting in an increase in the Company's equity for a total amount of 761.731 million. The strengthening of its equity capital enables SoLocal Group to reduce its gross debt by two thirds, from 1,158 million to 398 million.
I. Capital increases
Shareholders and new investors subscribed to 245,870,440 new ordinary shares on an irreducible basis and 26,769,810 ordinary shares on a reducible basis. They have therefore subscribed a total number of 272,650,250 shares for a total of 272.65 million at a subscription price of 1.
The creditors subscribed 125,834,531 new shares as part of the rights issue and 80,542,087 new shares in connection with the reserved capital increase without the preferential subscription right for the issue price of 4.51, representing a total of 206,376,618 shares for an amount of 489.08 million.
II. Reinstated debt
The Company's reinstated gross debt resulting from this operation now stands at 398 million, and proforma net debt as at 31 December 2016 at 344 million.
The leverage covenant, which was 4.72x as at 31 December 2016, is pro-forma post-financial restructuring at 1.47x. On this basis, the current financial expense for the first 6-month period will be established on the basis of an interest rate of 7%.
SoLocal Group intends to refinance these new bonds as soon as market conditions permit, with an early redemption option at any time without penalty.
About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.
1 Excluding the MCB dilution
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170314006465/en/
Nachrichten zu Solocal Group Provient regroupement
- Relevant
- Alle
- vom Unternehmen
- Peer Group
- ?
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu Solocal Group Provient regroupement
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
Meistgelesene Solocal Group Provient regroupement News
|Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Inside
Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!
Mehr zur Solocal Group Provient regroupement-Aktie
Solocal Group Provient regroupement Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Dow Jones schließt leicht im Minus -- RWE-Aktie trotz Milliardenverlust gefragt -- Snapchat-Werbeumsätze wachsen wohl langsamer als erwartet -- Symrise im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
|Die teuersten Gebäude der Welt Das sind die kostspieligsten Bauten
|Viel Geld bei wenig Stress Diese relaxten Berufe werden gut bezahlt
|Diese Berufe machen besonders glücklich Welche Jobs machen zufrieden?
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
|Versicherungen der StarsWer hat die teuerste?
|In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
|Die unpünktlichsten AirlinesWelche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
|Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
|Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten FußballclubsWer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?