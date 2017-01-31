31.01.2017 17:45
Stallergenes Greer Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Regulatory News:

Stallergenes Greer plc (the "Company) (Paris:STAGR) (Euronext Paris: STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for respiratory allergies, today announced that Peter Bühler has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. His last day will be April 28, 2017.

Mr. Bühler joined Stallergenes Greer in April 2013 and made the decision to leave the Company in order to move back to his home country of Switzerland to pursue other opportunities.

"I want to thank Peter for his contributions over the past four years. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Fereydoun Firouz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has initiated an external search for a successor.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC
Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

Trading Information
Name: Stallergenes Greer
ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 - Ticker: STAGR
ICB Classification: 4577
Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in the Company's 2015 annual report published on 29 April 2016 on the Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.

