State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving EU Tax Reclaim Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that the Fund received a payment from a tax authority in Poland related to the recovery of taxes withheld on dividends received by the Fund during the period 2011-2012. The Fund filed a claim with the Polish tax authority following a judgment from the European Court of Justice where a US fund manager challenged the higher taxes on dividends paid by Polish companies to non-European investment funds. The decision deemed the higher taxes imposed on non-European investment funds to be unfair and in violation of EU law.

The total payment, in US dollars, to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of March 10, 2017.

Fund Payment Amount Shares Outstanding as of

March 10, 2017 Per Share Impact SPDR S&P Emerging Europe ETF

(GUR) $62,471 1,600,000 $0.0390

SSGA manages approximately $538 billion in SPDR ETF assets worldwide (as of December 31, 2016) and is one of the largest ETF providers in the US and globally.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®  Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous, research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR ETFs. With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.

State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State Street Corporation.

* Assets under management were $2.47 trillion as of December 31, 2016. AUM reflects approx. $30.62 billion (as of December 31, 2016) with respect to which State Street Global Markets, LLC (SSGM) serves as marketing agent; SSGM and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Information

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the value of the applicable index. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only, please see the prospectus for more details.

Because of their narrow focus, sector funds tend to be more volatile than funds that diversify across many sectors and companies.

Foreign (non-U.S.) Securities may be subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than U.S. securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.

Equity securities may fluctuate in value in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.

Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.

Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

Standard & Poor's, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

Distributor: State Street Global Markets, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit spdrs.com and respective fund's website. Read it carefully.

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900

© 2017 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

CORP-2734

Exp. Date: 3/31/2018

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170313006431/en/