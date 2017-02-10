10.02.2017 01:47
TMAC Resources Pours First Gold at Hope Bay

TMAC Resources Inc. is pleased to report that it has completed its first gold pour today at its Hope Bay property located in Nunavut, Canada and remains on track to achieve commercial production this quarter. In addition, the Companys processing plant, located adjacent to the Doris North Mine is in the final stages of commissioning and is transitioning to steady state production as planned.

ABOUT TMAC

TMAC holds a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Project located in Nunavut, Canada. TMAC is a fully financed, emerging gold producer, with the Doris Mine expected to achieve commercial production in the first quarter of 2017. The Company has a board of directors with depth of experience and market credibility and an exploration and development team with an extensive track record of developing high grade, profitable underground mines. TMACs shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TMR.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may, "will, "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "potential or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, bringing the Hope Bay Project into production, beginning with the timing of achieving commercial production of the Processing Plant at Doris in early 2017.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made, Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors in the Companys AIF dated February 25, 2016 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

