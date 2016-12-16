TOTAL S.A.: 2016 Annual Reports Filing: Document de référence Including the Annual Financial Report And The Form 20-F

Regulatory News:
The annual report (Document de référence) of TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) for the year ended December 31, 2016, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on Friday, March 17, 2017. Pursuant to applicable law, copies of the Document de référence are available free of charge and can be downloaded from the Companys website (total.com, under the heading Investors / Regulated information). A translation into English of the Document de référence (Registration Document) is also available on the Companys website.
The following documents are included in the Document de référence: the 2016 annual financial report, the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code (corporate governance, internal control and risk management procedures), the reports from the statutory auditors, in particular the report specified by Article L. 225-235 of the French Commercial Code, the fees received by the statutory auditors, the description of the share buy-back program as well as the report on the payments made to governments required under Article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.
The annual report on Form 20-F of TOTAL S.A. for the year ended December 31, 2016, was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, March 17, 2017. The Form 20-F can be downloaded from the Companys website (total.com, under the heading Investors / Regulated information) or from the SECs website (sec.gov).
Printed copies of the Document de référence, Registration Document and Form 20-F are available free of charge at the Companys registered office at 2, place Jean Millier, La Défense 6, 92400 Courbevoie, France.
* * * * *
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com
