TOTAL S.A.: 2016 Annual Reports Filing: Document de référence Including the Annual Financial Report And The Form 20-F

The annual report (Document de référence) of TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) for the year ended December 31, 2016, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on Friday, March 17, 2017. Pursuant to applicable law, copies of the Document de référence are available free of charge and can be downloaded from the Companys website (total.com, under the heading Investors / Regulated information). A translation into English of the Document de référence (Registration Document) is also available on the Companys website.

The following documents are included in the Document de référence: the 2016 annual financial report, the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code (corporate governance, internal control and risk management procedures), the reports from the statutory auditors, in particular the report specified by Article L. 225-235 of the French Commercial Code, the fees received by the statutory auditors, the description of the share buy-back program as well as the report on the payments made to governments required under Article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.

The annual report on Form 20-F of TOTAL S.A. for the year ended December 31, 2016, was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, March 17, 2017. The Form 20-F can be downloaded from the Companys website (total.com, under the heading Investors / Regulated information) or from the SECs website (sec.gov).

Printed copies of the Document de référence, Registration Document and Form 20-F are available free of charge at the Companys registered office at 2, place Jean Millier, La Défense 6, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

