13.01.2017 19:00
Bewerten
 (0)

Technip: Availability of prospectuses in connection with the admission to trading of bonds on Euronext Paris

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Technip S.A.68,06 EUR -2,72%891997 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum KaufFondsmanager Hansen: "DAX-Vorstände sind meist gute Entertainer"Deutsche Bank denkt wohl über Boni-Kürzungen nach

Regulatory News:

Technip (Paris:TEC) (ISIN:FR0000131708) (ADR:TKPPY) announces the availability of two prospectuses in connection with the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris of the following bonds that have been previously issued:

  • prospectus with visa from the Autorité des marchés financiers (« AMF ») n°17-016 dated January 13, 2017, made available to the public in connection with the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the 450,000,000 0.875 per cent. Non-Dilutive Cash Settled Convertible Bonds, issued on January 25, 2016 and March 10, 2016 and due January 25, 2021 (ISIN: XS1351586588); and
  • prospectus with visa from the AMF n°17-017 dated January 13, 2017, made available to the public in connection with the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the 100,000,000 4 per cent. "straight Notes issued on June 14, 2012 and due June 14, 2032 (ISIN: FR0011270487) and the 100,000,000 3.75 per cent. "straight Notes issued on October 7, 2013 and due October 7, 2033 (code ISIN: FR0011575448).

Copies of the prospectuses are available free of charge at the registered office of Technip, 89 Avenue de la Grande Armée  75116 Paris, on the website of the Company (www.technip.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)

Important information

This press release does not constitute an offer to the public in any jurisdiction, including France. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

°

° °

Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry. From the deepest Subsea oil & gas developments to the largest and most complex Offshore and Onshore infrastructures, our close to 29,400 people are constantly offering the best solutions and most innovative technologies to meet the world's energy challenges. Present in 45 countries, Technip has state-of-the-art industrial assets on all continents and operates a fleet of specialized vessels for pipeline installation and subsea construction.

Technip shares are listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, and its ADR is traded in the US on the OTCQX marketplace as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: TKPPY). Visit us at www.technip.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Technip S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.01.17
Technip Awarded Service Contract for a New Gas and Petrochemical Complex (Scandoil)
20.12.16
Technip downgraded to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital (EN, MarketWatch)
15.12.16
Technip Awarded Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Project Management Services Contract (Scandoil)
06.12.16
Technip and FMC Technologies Shareholders Approve Business Combination (Scandoil)
16.11.16
Technip Introduces new Diving Support Vessel Deep Explorer (Scandoil)
11.11.16
Technip Awarded Umbilical Supply Contract in the USA (Scandoil)
08.11.16
Technip Awarded Modernisation of SOCAR Azerikimya Petrochemical Complex Contract (Scandoil)
07.11.16
Technip and FMC Technologies Receive EPCI Award for Statoil?s Trestakk Development (Scandoil)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Technip NewsRSS Feed
Technip zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Technip S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.11.2012Technip buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
15.11.2012Technip neutralNomura
30.10.2012Technip neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.10.2012Technip neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
23.10.2012Technip buyUBS AG
29.11.2012Technip buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.10.2012Technip buyUBS AG
22.10.2012Technip buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
18.10.2012Technip outperformRBC Capital Markets
08.10.2012Technip outperformRBC Capital Markets
15.11.2012Technip neutralNomura
30.10.2012Technip neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.10.2012Technip neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
19.10.2012Technip neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.07.2012Technip holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10.10.2012Technip underperformCredit Suisse Group
17.07.2007Technip reduceUBS
25.02.2005Technip: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Technip S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Technip News

20.12.16Technip downgraded to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital
20.12.16Technip downgraded to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital
15.12.16Technip Awarded Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Project Management Services Contract
04.01.17Technip Awarded Service Contract for a New Gas and Petrochemical Complex
Weitere Technip News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im Januar
Commerzbank: Fundamentaler Jahresausblick 2017 verpasst?  Hier die Aufzeichnung ansehen!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 16. Januar 2017 bis 22. Januar 2017
HSBC: DAX®: Bollinger-Bänder mahnen zur Vorsicht!
UBS: Daimler AG: Anstieg der Volatilität könnte Vorbote einer Korrektur sein
DZ BANK  SAP: intakter Wachstumskurs, Aktienrückkaufprogramm erwartet
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
ING Markets: DAX - Für wen wird das ein Freitag, der 13.?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Technip-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Technip Peer Group News

09.01.17Dril-Quip upgraded to overweight from equal weight at Barclays
20.12.16SBM Offshore Awarded Contracts for ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
20.12.16COMPLETION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
19.12.16WEEKLY SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TRANSACTION DETAILS
15.12.16UPDATE ON STATUS OF THE LENIENCY AGREEMENT
12.12.16WEEKLY SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TRANSACTION DETAILS
07.12.16SBM OFFSHORE 2016 YEAR END UPDATE
05.12.16It's Hard to See Why Wall Street Sent Shares of McDermott International Soaring in November
05.12.16WEEKLY SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TRANSACTION DETAILS
30.11.16RESOLUTION EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
News von
29 ganz persönliche Ideen für 2017 - Unsere Tipps für Ihr Geld
DAX: Vorsicht vor zu großen Erwartungen
Die fünf besten Dax-ETF
2017 erleben Zinssparer ihr wirkliches Waterloo!
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
News von
Finanzexpertin hat 25.000 Euro in einem einzigen Jahr gespart - mit einer simplen Methode
Start Up-Berater: Diese 6 Unternehmen kann man schnell und mit sehr wenig Geld aus dem Boden stampfen
Peter Thiel glaubt, dass Apples goldene Jahre vorbei sind
Nach Absturz von Lira und Peso: Devisenexperte verrät, wie man jetzt investieren sollte
Apple warnt Kunden vor einem Anruf mit bösen Folgen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- JPMorgan verdient so viel wie noch nie -- Bank of America steigert Gewinn -- Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Nintendo im Fokus

Steigender Ölpreis dürfte Investitionen der Energiekonzerne ankurbeln. Soros hat seit dem Trump-Sieg eine Milliarde Dollar verloren. Türkische Zeitung macht Deutsche Bank zu einer Schuldigen am Lira-Verfall. FUCHS PETROLUB übertrifft 2016 die eigenen Erwartungen. Renault-Aktie wegen möglichem Betrug bei Abgaswerten leichter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 2: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die mächtigsten Menschen der Welt 2016
Wer hat die größte Macht?
Jetzt durchklicken
Das sind die schlimmsten Steueroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In der Großen Koalition geht der Streit um die Sicherheitspolitik weiter. Sollten die Gesetze verschärft werden?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG 710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
E.ON SE ENAG99
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) A12CBU
Commerzbank CBK100
Nordex AG A0D655
BASF BASF11
Apple Inc. 865985
Allianz 840400
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Bayer BAY001
BMW AG 519000
MediGene AG A1X3W0
Amazon.com Inc. 906866