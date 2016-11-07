Technip: Availability of prospectuses in connection with the admission to trading of bonds on Euronext Paris

Regulatory News:
Technip (Paris:TEC) (ISIN:FR0000131708) (ADR:TKPPY) announces the availability of two prospectuses in connection with the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris of the following bonds that have been previously issued:
- prospectus with visa from the Autorité des marchés financiers (« AMF ») n°17-016 dated January 13, 2017, made available to the public in connection with the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the 450,000,000 0.875 per cent. Non-Dilutive Cash Settled Convertible Bonds, issued on January 25, 2016 and March 10, 2016 and due January 25, 2021 (ISIN: XS1351586588); and
- prospectus with visa from the AMF n°17-017 dated January 13, 2017, made available to the public in connection with the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the 100,000,000 4 per cent. "straight Notes issued on June 14, 2012 and due June 14, 2032 (ISIN: FR0011270487) and the 100,000,000 3.75 per cent. "straight Notes issued on October 7, 2013 and due October 7, 2033 (code ISIN: FR0011575448).
Copies of the prospectuses are available free of charge at the registered office of Technip, 89 Avenue de la Grande Armée 75116 Paris, on the website of the Company (www.technip.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)
Important information
This press release does not constitute an offer to the public in any jurisdiction, including France. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
°
° °
Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry. From the deepest Subsea oil & gas developments to the largest and most complex Offshore and Onshore infrastructures, our close to 29,400 people are constantly offering the best solutions and most innovative technologies to meet the world's energy challenges. Present in 45 countries, Technip has state-of-the-art industrial assets on all continents and operates a fleet of specialized vessels for pipeline installation and subsea construction.
Technip shares are listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, and its ADR is traded in the US on the OTCQX marketplace as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: TKPPY). Visit us at www.technip.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005563/en/
