19.01.2017 22:55
TechnipFMC plc Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) announces that following closing of the merger of Technip S.A. with and into TechnipFMC it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
   
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached:

TechnipFMC plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached  
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):  
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:

Bpifrance Participations
4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):

 
5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached:

January 16, 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified: January 18, 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached:

3% and 4%
 
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of

shares

if possible using

the ISIN CODE

  Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction

  Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number

Of Shares

  Number

of

Voting

Rights

  Number

of

Shares

  Number of Voting

Rights

  % of voting rights
      Direct   Direct   Indirect   Direct   Indirect
TechnipFMC plc

Ordinary Shares

ISIN:

GB00BDSFG982

  0   0   18,669,654   18,669,654       4.0%    
       
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial

instrument

  Expiration

date

  Exercise/

Conversion Period

  Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted.

  % of voting

rights

       
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial

instrument

  Exercise price   Expiration

date

  Exercise/

Conversion Period

  Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting

rights

                    Nominal   Delta
               
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights   Percentage of voting rights
18,669,654   4.0%
 
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

 

     
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:    
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:    
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:    
     
13. Additional information:    
14. Contact name:   Ms. Sophie Paquin
Legal Director
15. Contact telephone number:   +33.1.53.89.55.73
 

