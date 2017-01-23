TechnipFMC plc PDMR Notification

23.01.2017 23:00
Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 19 January 2017, a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

       
1     Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)     Name     Bradley Beitler
2     Reason for the notification
a)     Position/status     Officer
b)     Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial
3    

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor

a)     Name     TechnipFMC plc
b)     Legal Entity Identifier Code     549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4    

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)     Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

    Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)     Nature of the transaction     Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan
c)     Currency     USD
d)     Price(s) and volume(s)    

Price

$17.88

Volume/No. of shares

39.539 (of which 0.539 are held beneficially)

e)     Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

    N/A (single transaction)
f)     Date of the transaction     19 January 2017
e)     Place of the transaction     NYSE
       
       
1     Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)     Name     Maryann Mannen
2     Reason for the notification
a)     Position/status     Officer
b)     Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial
3    

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor

a)     Name     TechnipFMC plc
b)     Legal Entity Identifier Code     549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4    

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)     Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

    Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)     Nature of the transaction     Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan
c)     Currency     USD
d)     Price(s) and volume(s)    

Price

$17.88

Volume/No. of shares

12.642 (of which 0.642 are held beneficially)

e)     Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

    N/A (single transaction)
f)     Date of the transaction     19 January 2017
e)     Place of the transaction     NYSE
       

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

