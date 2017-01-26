31.01.2017 23:00
TechnipFMC plc PDMR Notification

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 27 January 2017, a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name Bradley Beitler
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status Officer
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment Initial
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan
c)   Currency USD
d)   Price(s) and volume(s) Price

Volume/No. of shares

 

$18.45

38.317 (of which 0.317 are held beneficially)

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction 27 January 2017
e)   Place of the transaction NYSE
 
 
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name Maryann Mannen
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status Officer
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment Initial
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan
c)   Currency USD
d)   Price(s) and volume(s) Price

Volume/No. of shares

 

$18.45

12.251 (of which 0.251 are held beneficially)

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction 27 January 2017
e)   Place of the transaction NYSE

