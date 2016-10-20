TechnipFMC plc and FMC Technologies, Inc. Announce Successful Early Note Exchange Tender Period

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) ("TechnipFMC) and FMC Technologies, Inc. ("FMCTI) today announced that, in connection with the previously announced offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers) any and all of the $800 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding senior notes issued by FMCTI (the "Existing FMCTI Notes) for (1) new senior notes issued by TechnipFMC (the "New TechnipFMC Notes) and (2) cash, and the related consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations) to adopt certain amendments to the indentures governing the Existing FMCTI Notes (the "Indenture Amendments), FMCTI has received the requisite number of consents to adopt the Indenture Amendments with respect to each of the two outstanding series of Existing FMCTI Notes that are subject to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. FMCTI intends to enter into one or more supplemental indentures with the trustee for the Existing FMCTI Notes to effect the Indenture Amendments upon settlement of the Exchange Offers.

Withdrawal rights for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 13, 2017 (the "Withdrawal Deadline). Because the Withdrawal Deadline is not being extended, holders may not withdraw Existing FMCTI Notes, or revoke consents, previously tendered or tendered after the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

As of the Withdrawal Deadline, the following principal amounts of each series of Existing FMCTI Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):

Aggregate Principal CUSIP Maturity Amount Existing FMCTI Notes Tendered at Early Title of Series Number Date Outstanding Tender Date Principal Amount Percentage 2.00% Senior Notes due 2017 30249U AA9 October 1, 2017 $300,000,000 $215,398,000 71.80% 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022 30249U AB7 October 1, 2022 $500,000,000 $456,649,000 91.33%

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated February 28, 2017 (the "Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement).

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 27, 2017, unless such date is extended (the "Expiration Date). TechnipFMC currently expects settlement of the Exchange Offers to occur on March 29, 2017, unless the Expiration Date is extended. TechnipFMC and FMCTI reserve the right to terminate, withdraw, amend or extend the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations in their discretion.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will only be distributed to eligible holders of Existing FMCTI Notes who complete and return an eligibility form confirming that they are either a "qualified institutional buyer under Rule 144A or are not a "U.S. person and are outside the United States under Regulation S for purposes of applicable securities laws. Except as amended by this press release, the complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are described in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting D.F. King & Co., the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, at (800) 967-4617 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers). The eligibility form is available electronically at: www.dfking.com/technipfmc.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, as amended by this press release, and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

The New TechnipFMC Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Therefore, the New TechnipFMC Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

