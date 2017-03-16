Teleperformance Named a Leader for Retail Banking Customer Management Services by NelsonHall NEAT

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced recognition by NelsonHalls Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) as a Leader in the overall retail banking market segment. Teleperformance's ability to deliver immediate benefits and meet future requirements for its customers were key decision factors. The vendors evaluated include: Aegis, Alorica, Conduent, Firstsource, Infosys, Intelenet Global Services, Sitel Corporation, Sykes Enterprises, Teleperformance, TeleTech, Transcom, and Wipro.

"Teleperformance has a large global delivery and client footprint in the retail banking sector, said Vicki Jenkins, Senior CMS Analyst with NelsonHall. "It stands out from many other vendors with its strong proprietary technology tailored to support retail banking organizations, and has a proven track record of revenue generation and collections delivering value to retail banks.

The report cites Teleperformances patented mobile Enhanced Security Practice (mESP) was developed specifically to improve security for clients in sectors with compliance and security as top business concerns. It also provides extensive delivery options for retail banking organizations based in the U.S. and the U.K. and is a catalyst for increased revenue generation and collections for its retail banking clients. Additionally, the evaluation notes Teleperformances recent acquisition of LanguageLine Solutions (LLS) enhances its strong language support to this and all sectors.

"Teleperformance has decades of successful banking and financial services customer management experience for the worlds largest banks and institutions said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. "This independent global assessment recognizes our worldwide financial services experience, technology innovations and our industry leading security protocol. It means our retail banking clients can better support customer retention and growth through convenient, secure and optimized omnichannel solutions.

NelsonHall NEATs scoring methodology is based on analyst assessment and feedback from vendor clients. The measurement tool consists of a two-axis model: assessing vendors against their ability to deliver immediate benefits to organizations and their ability to meet client future requirements.

The "ability to deliver immediate benefit axis is based on detailed, quantifiable criteria, typically reflecting the current maturity of the vendors offerings, delivery capability, benefits achievement on behalf of clients and customer presence. The "ability to meet future client requirements axis is also based on detailed, quantifiable criteria, but provides a measure of the extent to which the supplier is well-positioned to support the customers journey over the life of a contract. This includes criteria such as the level of partnership established with clients, the mechanisms in place to drive innovation, the level of investment in the service and the financial stability of the vendor.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA  Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on 1 = $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

ABOUT NELSONHALL

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research and analysis firm, with analysts across the US, UK, and Continental Europe. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source tools (including NEAT vendor evaluations) that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions in BPS and ITS.

