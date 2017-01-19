19.01.2017 04:30
Teleperformances Investor Day on January 19, 2017 in Palm Beach (USA)

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, is hosting its 2017 Investor Day event today in Palm Beach (USA).

LEADING THE OUTSOURCED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MARKET GLOBALLY, WITH:

  • Attractive growth prospects across all geographies
  • Further room for consolidation

DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH THROUGH TWO MAIN SERVICES SEGMENTS:

  • "Core services (customer care and technical support services mainly)
  • "Specialized services

MID-TERM OBJECTIVES FOR 2020:

  • Maintain organic growth* above the market average to achieve sales of 5bn by 2020
  • Pursue targeted acquisitions
  • Grow "Specialized services faster than "Core services and increase the proportion of revenue from "Specialized services of 20% by 2020
  • Achieve a recurring EBITA** margin of at least 14% by 2020

* at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation

** operating profit before amortization of intangible assets on acquisitions, goodwill impairment and non-recurring items

Daniel Julien, Executive Chairman, and Paulo César Salles Vasques, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group, expressed their thoughts on the occasion:

"Teleperformance is leading the outsourced customer experience market globally, with attractive growth prospects across all geographies and further room for consolidation. Its dynamic trajectory is supported by the increasingly complex and dematerialized business environment and constant development of customer interactions. Among the fastest-growing regions are nearshore locations serving North America, as well as China and India in the APAC domestic market, where we intend to expand rapidly in the coming years. Every customer channel is expected to grow by 2020, with "Voice remaining the largest segment by far, even though "Social media and "Chat are expected to deliver double-digit growth.

They added: "We are also expanding in high-value specialized services in particular. Through both bolt-on and transformative acquisitions, we have gradually repositioned the Group as a high-end BPO provider with global reach. Following the LanguageLine Solutions transaction last summer and the related integration process, we have decided to redefine our business segments as "Core services and "Specialized services, the latter covering online interpretation services recently acquired from LLS, combined with face-to-face visa processing services from TLScontact, analytics solutions and debt collection activities. These activities are generating an EBITA margin of around 30% and could deliver more than + 6% growth in sales per annum over the next 4 years.

"As a result, we expect to maintain organic growth above the market average to achieve Group sales of 5bn by 2020. Over the same period, management will also pursue targeted M&A, notably in high-value specialized services. Thanks to a positive margin mix impact reflecting the increased contribution of "Specialized services combined with specific initiatives to boost profitability, we expect to achieve a recurring EBITA margin of at least 14% by 2020.

"We are starting off 2017 in an enviable position, with a strong management team and a successful governance structure, and in view of our solid market dynamics we can be confident in the Groups long-term outlook. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our people for making it happen and continuing to contribute to our exciting, value-creating journey, they concluded.

MID-TERM OBJECTIVES FOR 2020

In the 2017-2020 period, Teleperformance plans to focus on organic growth initiatives such as increasing market share in China and India, further developing omnichannel integrated solutions, expanding coverage of global clients, applying big data analytics to gain new clients, and cross-fertilizing specialized services, such as expanding visa processing operations in the Americas and online interpretation services in APAC and EMEA.

As a result, the Group expects to maintain organic growth above the market average to achieve Group sales of 5bn by 2020. Over the same period, it will also pursue selective M&A, targeting acquisitions in high-value specialized services as well as opportunistic core service acquisitions in specific vertical segments and/or geographies.

As "Specialized services should grow faster than "Core services over 2017-2020, Teleperformance expects "Specialized services to represent 20% of revenue by 2020. Thanks to a positive margin mix impact combined with specific initiatives to boost the profitability of "Core services, such as optimizing SG&A through business re-engineering, reducing the employee churn rate through big data analytics, rolling out purchasing best practices and improving local reporting through the implementation of a state-of-the-art digitalized ERP, the Group expects to achieve a recurring EBITA margin of at least 14% % by 2020.

DISCLAIMER

All forward-looking statements are based on Teleperformance managements present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors section of our Registration Document, available at www.teleperformance.com. Teleperformance undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

DOCUMENTATION

Documentation related to the Investor Day will be available from Friday, January 20 on the company website www.teleperformance.com.

INDICATIVE INVESTOR CALENDAR

   
2016 FY Results: February 28, 2017
2017 Q1 Revenue: April 27, 2017
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 23, 2017
2017 H1 Results: July 25, 2017
 

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA - Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies around the world with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition and debt collection programs. In 2015, it reported consolidated revenue of 3.4 billion ($3.7 billion, based on 1 = $1.11).

The Group operates 147,000 computerized workstations, with close to 190,000 employees across 311 contact centers in 65 countries and serving more than 160 markets. It manages programs in 75 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard of the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

