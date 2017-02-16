17.02.2017 09:38
The PSA Group Invests 200 Million in the "Sochaux 2022" Modernisation Project

Peugeot S.A. (PSA Peugeot Citroën)

Regulatory News:

With "Sochaux 2022", a project that has mobilised a dedicated multi-skilled team on the Sochaux site for the last 36 months, the PSA Group (Paris:UG) shows its ambition to turn the Sochaux site into a benchmark plant, at the heart of its historical homeland.

This strategic project aims to simplify flows, inherited from over 100 years of industrial history, that do not allow Sochaux to reach its full potential compared to the other PSA Group industrial sites.
Restoring coherence to building locations will reduce loading and unloading: Sochaux currently is a complex production site, extending over 200 hectares, including 24 kilometres of conveyor belts, and mobilising dozens of trucks to move vehicles sub-assemblies in production.

At the end of this transformation project, Sochaux will be able to meet changing customer expectations thanks to a highly-flexible multi-silhouette line able to produce six different silhouettes, with a production capacity of 400,000 vehicles per year, exceeding the average of the last 10 years.

This new large transfer press line is the first acquired in France in the last two decades. This new line will be high speed and cutting edge technology, able to build multiple parts and to produce both steel and aluminium parts.

Sochaux's modernisation will also include the setting-up of a versatile, extremely flexible body-assembly workshop, capable of processing the whole diversity of the site's production, and the installation of an assembly workshop, meeting the highest world standards, closer to the other production buildings. This assembly workshop will be built to the highest standards.

Designed according to the principles of the plant of the future, Sochaux will take advantage of the latest developments in terms of digital tools, full kitting logistics, and mobile operator platforms for better ergonomics and optimum levels of quality. The workshops, designed for the 21st century, will be better organized, to meet the highest standards in ergonomics for the men and women that work there.

The transformations planned as part of the "Sochaux 2022" project will bring the principles of the "excellent plant" programme to the industrial birthplace of the PSA Group and safeguard its future, thanks to a high level of performance.

For Maxime Picat, Executive Vice President, Operational Director Europe: "Today, Sochaux produces emblematic cars for the PSA Group, including the Peugeot 3008 which has been an enthusiastic commercial success, and will begin to manufacture vehicles for the Opel brand. I know that I can count on the professionalism and unwavering commitment of all the employees at our historical site - with whom I have had the chance to work - to continue to meet the current and future expectations of our customers."

For Yann Vincent, Executive Vice President, Director Supply Chain and Manufacturing: "The Sochaux 2022, the car draws itself a future project perfectly translates the PSA Group's desire to write its industrial future in France."

About PSA Group

With sales and revenue of 54 billion in 2015, the PSA Group designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group leverages the models from its three brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services from its Free2Move brand, to meet the evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. The French automobile manufacturer PSA is the European leader in terms of CO2 emissions, with average emissions of 102.4 grams of CO2 per kilometer in 2016, and an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, with 1.8 million such vehicles worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

New media library : https://medialibrary.groupe-psa.com/

Communications Division - www.groupe-psa.com /en - +33 1 40 66 42 00 - @GroupePSA

05:05 Uhr
Peugeot, General Motors und das schlechte Timing bei Opel (Die Börsenblogger)
16.02.17
Peugeot-Opel: Wirtschaftsministerin rechnet mit Übernahme (Kleinezeitung)
16.02.17
Opel und Peugeot: Warum der Löwe vom Blitz getroffen ist (Kleinezeitung)
16.02.17
Verhandlungen mit Peugeot: SPD-Mann Machnig soll Opel-Koordinator werden (Spiegel Online)
16.02.17
Opel und Peugeot schwächeln vor dem Zusammenschluss (Börse Online)
16.02.17
Opel und Peugeot schwächeln vor dem Zusammenschluss (Reuters)
16.02.17
Machnig als Opel-Koordinator von Bund und Ländern (Reuters)
16.02.17
PSA Peugeot Citroën: Interessante Charttechnik, aber Opel als Fragezeichen (Die Börsenblogger)

