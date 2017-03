The SRT VTS System - A Complete Port & Waterway Monitoring & Management Solution

The SRT VTS System provides a complete port and waterway monitoring and management solution ideal for medium and small ports and busy waterways. Quick and easy to install, The SRT VTS System can be scaled to suit the needs and budget of any port – from the smallest to the largest.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170328006039/en/

Complete Port & Waterway Monitoring and Management Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

The SRT VTS system provides accurate and reliable on screen monitoring of all maritime traffic with a broad range of powerful functionality that deliver significantly enhanced situational awareness. System functionality includes the ability to fuse data from multiple sensors such as AIS, Radar, CCTV and Communications, the ability to filter targets using a wide range of criteria, configurable vessel activity and proximity analysis and alerts, live weather streaming and much more. All data is displayed using the very latest GeoVS chart and live sensor data visualisation integration technology which creates a highly accurate real time digital display of your port and waterway in wide area 2D or Dynamic-3D delivering unmatched operator engagement and situational awareness.

The SRT VTS System allows instant replay of any incident with the benefit of dynamic perspective courtesy of Dynamic-3D, the ability for your operator to ‘virtually’ place themselves on the bridge of any vessel in real time, to transmit virtual AtoN’s to help guide vessels, or to instantly highlight danger areas for any vessel taking into account vessel draft, live tide level and infrastructure. Just a few of the many functionalities delivered by the SRT VTS system. The result is significantly enhanced situational awareness and thus greater control over your port and waterways.

The SRT VTS System is modular and scalable enabling any requirement and budget to be met. Starting from a single PC and one AIS coast station you can build a system that seamlessly integrates multiple radars, CCTV, AIS, communications and logistics across multiple locations and operators. This unique modular architecture ensures a future proof, flexible and cost efficient VTS system that grows and evolves with you over time.

The SRT VTS System is used by ports around the world including Portsmouth, Panama Canal, and PTP in Malaysia to name only three. SRT works with each customer to specify and deliver the system that best fits their requirements and budgets. SRT offers a flexible range of pricing which includes financing and lease packages. Visit www.srt-marine.com to learn more about our VTS solutions or contact us at info@srt-marine.com to discuss your requirements with one of our experts.

General

SRT Marine Systems PLC is a global leader in the provision of maritime domain awareness technologies and systems. The SRT VTS system is tried and proven around the world and provides some of the world’s leading authorities and operators with reliable state of the art VTS operational monitoring. The SRT VTS System can be scaled and customised to suit requirements and budgets from the largest to the smallest ports, delivered and installed quickly and easily.

Learn more here

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170328006039/en/