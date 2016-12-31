Tikehau Capital: 2016 Results

Regulatory News:
Highlights
-
10bn in assets under management (AUM)
as at
31/12/2016,
+57% compared to
the 2015 financial year.
-
Full-year consolidated group net income: 72.4m.
-
Net cash position as at 31/12/2016 on a consolidated basis:
129.8m (495.1m pro forma1).
-
Shareholders equity as at 31/12/2016 on a consolidated basis:
1,132.4m (1,530.5m pro forma1).
-
In March 2017, Tikehau Capital successfully completed its exchange and
cash tender offer on its subsidiary Salvepar and its IPO on the
regulated market of Euronext Paris. This marks an important milestone
in the Groups streamlining project and enables Tikehau Capital to
unify its business lines to accelerate growth.
2016 annual results: strong growth in AUM
Tikehau Capitals (Paris:TKO) supervisory board met on March 22nd
2016 and reviewed the full year consolidated financial statements2
as at 31 December, 2016.
In 2016, Tikehau Capitals AUM increased by 57% (i.e. 3.6bn) to 10bn.
The growth in AUM primarily resulted from:
-
Net inflows of 2.2bn (including 1.8bn of funds raised and
0.4bn from capital increases)
-
The acquisition of the investment management company IREIT Global and
the credit fund management business of Lyxor further
increased
AUM by 1.2bn.
Breakdown of the 10bn assets managed by Tikehau Capital as of 31
December, 2016:
-
Private Debt: 4.9bn,
i.e. 49%
-
Real-Estate: 1.8bn,
i.e. 18%
-
Private Equity: 1.4bn,
i.e. 14%
-
Liquid Strategies: 1.9bn,
i.e. 19%
On a consolidated basis (including Tikehau IM revenues since 21
December 2016 and valuation of Salvepar at the closing share price on 31
December 2016), net revenues totalled 76.3m vs 39.6m on 31
December 2015. The 36.7m increase primarily reflects a 22.5m
fair-value adjustment for the private equity business (including
Salvepar) and an increase of 11.8m in dividends, coupons and other
payments received.
Consolidated income from the asset management and investments
activities (operating income) was 57.4m vs 5.9m in 2015 including
losses from hedging strategies (62.2m) and proportional income from
companies consolidated by the equity method (Tikehau IM and Tikehau
Capital Europe) which are now fully consolidated (67.4m).
Net financial income for the year was -7.3m vs -2.5m in 2015
due to an increase in the average level of debt during the year.
Consolidated group share was 72.4m (vs 9.6m in 2015) after the
application of differed tax assets on tax reported losses totalling
22.4m. Pro forma net income came to 3.6m.
As at 31 December 2016, the net cash position of the group was
129.8m on a consolidated basis vs 15.6m in 2015. The net cash
position was 495.1m on a pro forma basis.
Shareholders equity amounted to 1,132.4m vs 376.1m in 2015
(1,530.5m on a pro forma basis).
A new organisation to accelerate growth
Over the past twelve months, Tikehau Capital has undergone several major
changes aiming at accelerating growth and strengthening its financial
structure, notably by unifying its business lines and assets into a
single structure:
-
A 416m capital increase in June 2016 (in cash and through the
early conversion of convertible bonds issued in 2015).
-
Unifying its business lines and assets enabling Tikehau Capital
to become the holding company of an asset management and investment
group.
-
A 200m capital increase in cash at the beginning of 2017.
-
An exchange and cash tender offer in February 2017 for its
subsidiary Salvepar, to acquire the equities and convertible bonds
(ORNANE).
On 7 March 2017, Tikehau Capital successfully completed its admission
to the regulated market of Euronext Paris,
listing 70,888,284
shares at a fixed IPO price of 21 per share.
Tikehau Capitals stock closed at 25.25 on 21 March 2017, i.e.
+ 20% since the IPO, increasing market cap to almost 1.8 bn.
A stable shareholding structure to support the
group in its development
In July 2016, Tikehau Capital announced that FFP (the listed holding
company of the Peugeot family) and the Singaporean investment group
Temasek participated in a 416m capital increase designed to
accelerate the groups international expansion. FFP and Temasek each
currently hold 3% of the capital.
In March 2017, the Fonds stratégique de participations (FSP), a
consortium of seven major French insurance groups, took a 5.5% capital
stake.
These new shareholders have entered the capital alongside the groups
long-standing institutional partners.
Dividend
The company does not plan to propose paying a dividend for 2016.
Governance
The Supervisory Board reviewed its composition and format at the meeting
held on 22 March 2017. The Supervisory Board is composed of eleven
members, including seven independent board members. Christian de
Labriffe (former CEO of Salvepar) was appointed Chairman of the
Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board also nominated its committees. The following
members were appointed to the Audit & Risks Committee: Jean-Louis Charon
(Chairman), Constance de Poncins and Roger Caniard. The following
members were appointed to the Appointments & Remunerations Committee:
Fanny Picard (Chairman), Jean Charest and Léon Seynave.
Outlook
Tikehau Capital intends to pursue its development in its four business
lines, in Europe and globally.
Given its strategy and development projects, the group targets a
total of assets under management of over 20bn by 2020. Tikehau
Capital plans to use its shareholders equity to accelerate the
development of its asset management business which will become the main
driver in terms of revenues in the medium term.
Key 2016 data
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in m)
|
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
|
PRO FORMA
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
|
Var
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
|
Var
|
Performances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from the portfolio
|
|
73.9
|
|
39.6
|
|
34.3
|
|
90.5
|
|
99.2
|
|
-8.7
|
Revenues from the management companies
|
|
2.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
2.4
|
|
39.4
|
|
27.9
|
|
11.5
|
Total revenues from AM & portfolio
|
|
76.3
|
|
39.6
|
|
36.7
|
|
129.9
|
|
127.0
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from asset management and investment activities(1)
|
|
57.4
|
|
5.9
|
|
51.5
|
|
1.8
|
|
55.6
|
|
-53.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (Group share)
|
|
72.4
|
|
9.6
|
|
62.9
|
|
3.6
|
|
150.2
|
|
-42.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated equity
|
|
1,132.4
|
|
376.1
|
|
756.3
|
|
1,530.5
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
129.8
|
|
15.6
|
|
114.3
|
|
495.1
|
|
|
|
|
Non current and current financial debt
|
|
119.2
|
|
238.3
|
|
-119.1
|
|
205.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) After inclusion of the net result from equity-method
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agenda
Publication of the 2016 Registration Document: 30 April 2017 at the
latest
Publication of 31 March 2017 AUM: 17 May 2017
Annual General Meeting: 1 June 2017
Publication of H1 results: 21 September 2017
About Tikehau Capital:
Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which
manages approximately 10bn of assets, with shareholders equity of
1.5bn. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt,
real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through
its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional
and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading
institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris,
Milan, Brussels, London and Singapore offices.
Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code:
FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)
www.tikehaucapital.com
1 Pro forma financial information referred to in this press
release is established on the basis of 100% ownership of Salvepar and
including the 200m capital increases in Q1 2017.
2 An audit of the financial statements is currently being
carried out by the statutory auditors. Pro forma data provided in the
press release has not been audited.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170322006293/en/