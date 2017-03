Tikehau Capital: Signing of a Liquidity Contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced the signing of a liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS. This contract, set to start on March 7th, 2017 and to end on December 31st, 2017 is renewable by tacit agreement.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

An amount in cash of €1 million

13,290 Tikehau Capital shares

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages c. €10 billion of assets of which 1.5 billion of shareholders’ equity. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity, and liquid strategies), including through Tikehau IM, its asset management subsidiary which operates on behalf of global institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers alongside first-tier institutional partners, Tikehau Capital has more than 170 employees in offices in Paris, Brussels, London, Milan and Singapore.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013230612 ; ticker: TKO).

www.tikehaucapital.com

