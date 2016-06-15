04.01.2017 16:00
TomTom Automotive Powers the Future of Driving

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that the majority of OEMs present in the Automotive Hall (LVCC North Hall) at CES are currently evaluating TomTom HD Maps to develop autonomous driving technologies. TomToms HD Map, including RoadDNA, is a revolutionary, highly accurate, digital map based product that helps automated vehicles precisely locate themselves on the road and plan manoeuvres, even when traveling at high speeds.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104005691/en/

82% of OEMs at CES are evaluating TomToms HD Maps for autonomous driving (Photo: Business Wire)

82% of OEMs at CES are evaluating TomToms HD Maps for autonomous driving (Photo: Business Wire)

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: "It was not even 18 months ago that we introduced our HD Map and RoadDNA to power the future of driving. Then, as now, we were saying that we were ready for the future  with products to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles.

Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom, commented: "It has been fantastic to work with global OEMs and Tier 1s, and gratifying to see that our innovative maps are already having such a pivotal role in the future of driving, today. Working with them has enabled us to make great strides in further honing our products to their needs.

TomToms HD Map provides a highly accurate 3D lane-level model of the road network. The RoadDNA layer provides smartly compressed information from the side of the road which, in combination with vehicle sensors, enables localisation for autonomous driving. Because of its continuous nature, it is very robust against changes from the seasons, or even the removal of objects by the road.

Visitors to CES can experience TomToms future-ready mapping products on the TomTom booth: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #3119.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors

More information about TomToms maps for highly automated driving can be downloaded here. A product sheet about RoadDNA can be downloaded here.

About TomTom

At TomTom (TOM2) our mission is to make technology so easy to use, that everyone can benefit from it. We created easy to use navigation devices, helping millions of people to get where they want to be. Today, we continue to simplify the complex, making technology more accessible for everyone. We have four customer facing business units: Consumer, Telematics, Automotive and Licensing. We make easy to use navigation devices, sport watches and action cameras for consumers. We enable businesses with vehicles to more easily manage and improve fleet efficiency whilst increasing overall business performance with our Telematics solutions. We also offer a world leading real-time map platform that is powering innovative location based services and helping to make automated driving a reality for the automotive industry. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have over 4,600 employees and sell our products worldwide.

About TomTom Automotive

TomTom Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components to create competitive infotainment systems, as well as the technology to enable the future self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.

