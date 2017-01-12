12.01.2017 17:30
Toshiba Tec Enhances Business with Digital Signage Solutions

Toshiba TEC Corp.4,76 EUR -1,14%857990 Chart
Toshiba TEC Corporation (TOKYO:6588) today announced the availability of digital signage to its customer base with a focus on serving organizations in the sports and entertainment and retail industries especially in the United States and Europe. Toshiba Tec equips clients with all of the hardware, software and services required to implement best-in-class digital signage ranging from a single screen to large stadium displays.

Through Toshiba America Business Solutions' strong partnership with AEG, the leading sports and entertainment company in the world, Toshiba Tec currently implements digital signage in several stadiums and arenas. The company's digital signage has been introduced in the following sports and entertainment venues throughout the United States and Europe: STAPLES Center and L.A. Live in Los Angeles, T-Mobile Arena and Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

The retail industry represents a significant portion of the digital signage market. As the global market share leader in POS technology, Toshiba Tec is well-positioned to offer comprehensive digital signage solutions to the worldwide customers of another group company, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. Toshibas digital signage is now in use within such diverse retail environments as specialty and grocery stores.

Toshiba will showcase its digital signage at two of the worlds largest retail tradeshows taking place in the United States and Europe: NRF (National Retail Federation) Retails BIG Show and EuroShop.

  • Please visit Booth No. 2563 at NRF Retails BIG Show (January 15-17, 2017 / Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York)
  • Please visit Hall 6 / C41 at EuroShop (March 5-9, 2017 / Dusseldorf Exhibition Centre, Dusseldorf, Germany)

Toshiba's digital signage line is designed and developed with "Together Information  Toshiba Tec Printing Solutions vision of how people and organizations create, record, share, manage and display ideas and data  in mind.

About Toshiba Tec
Toshiba Tec Corporation is a Toshibas group company, a leading provider of technology solutions, operating across multiple industries  ranging from retail, education and business services to hospitality and manufacturing. With headquarters in Japan and over 80 subsidiaries worldwide, Toshiba Tec Corporation helps organizations transform the way they create, record, share, manage and display information.

Please visit http://www.toshibatec.co.jp/en/
For Global site please visit http://www.toshibatec.com/global/

Unless otherwise specified and/or credited all images, artwork, text and graphics, logos and logotypes are the copyright and/or trademark of the respective owners. All rights reserved.

