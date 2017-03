Total Quarterly Ex-Dividend Dates for 2018 Dividend

Regulatory News:

Subject to decisions by the Board of Directors and shareholders at the Annual Meeting to approve the financial statements and the final dividend, the ex-dividend dates of the quarterly interim dividends and the final dividend for 2018 will be:

September 25, 2018,

December 18, 2018,

March 19, 2019,

June 11, 2019.

The above ex-dividend dates relate to Total shares traded on the Euronext Paris.

As a reminder, the ex-dividend dates of the quarterly interim dividends and the final dividend for 2017 relative to Total shares traded on the Euronext Paris will be:

September 25, 2017,

December 19, 2017,

March 19, 2018,

June 11, 2018.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com

