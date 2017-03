Turkcell Files Its 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL), announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2017. The Company's Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at http://www.turkcell.com.tr/en/aboutus/investor-relations/key-financial-and-operational-data/investor-kit

Hard copy versions of the complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request from Turkcell's Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr and/or 0090 212 313 1888.

ABOUT TURKCELL: Turkcell is a converged telecommunication and technology services provider, founded and headquartered in Turkey. It serves its customers with voice, data, TV and value-added consumer and enterprise services on mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st , 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcell’s population coverage is at 99.67% and 96.04%, respectively, as of December 2016. It offers up to 1 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group companies operate in 6 countries – Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan – as of December 31, 2016. Turkcell Group reported a TRY14.3 billion revenue in FY16 with total assets of TRY31.6 billion as of December 31, 2016. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey.

