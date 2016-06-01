TxCell Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2017

Regulatory News:
TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662 TXCL), a biotechnology company developing innovative, personalized cellular immunotherapies using regulatory T cells (Treg) to treat severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as transplant rejection, today announces its financial calendar for 2017.
|
March 9, 2017
|
Full-year 2016 financial results (post-market)
|
April 26, 2017
|
Q1 2017 financial information (post-market)
|
April 27, 2017
|
Annual Shareholders Meeting
|
July 26, 2017
|
Q2 2017 financial information (post-market)
|
September 27, 2017
|
Half-year 2017 financial results (post-market)
|
October 19, 2017
|
Q3 2017 financial information (post-market)
This schedule is indicative and subject to change.
Shareholders are invited to consult the Investor section of TxCells website www.txcell.com, which includes all financial information on the Company.
About TxCell www.txcell.com
TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need. TxCell is targeting a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated) including Crohns disease, lupus nephritis, bullous pemphigoid and multiple sclerosis, as well as transplant rejection.
TxCell is the only clinical-stage cellular therapy company fully dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing antigen-specific Tregs. This antigen specificity may either come from genetic modifications with Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) or from pre-existing Treg cell T-Cell Receptor (TCR). TxCell is developing two proprietary technology platforms, ENTrIA, which is composed of genetically-engineered Tregs, and ASTrIA, which is composed of non-modified naturally antigen-specific Tregs.
Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 46 employees.
Next events
Financial and business conferences
|Mar 6-7, 2017
|10th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum & Exhibition
|Zurich (CH)
|Mar 12-15, 2017
|29th Annual ROTH Conference
|Orange County (US)
|Mar 20, 2017
|InnoBio Showcase
|Barcelona (ES)
|Mar 20-22, 2017
|BioEurope Spring
|Barcelona (ES)
|Mar 22, 2017
|7th Annual Advanced Therapies Summit (ARM)
|Barcelona (ES)
|Apr 18-19, 2017
|SmallCap Event
|Paris (FR)
|Apr 27, 2017
|5th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day (ARM)
|Boston (US)
Forward-Looking Statements - TxCell
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts, including TxCells ability to develop, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell may not be indicative of their in the future.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of the Companys products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCells products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors of the 2015 document de référence (registration document) approved by the AMF on May 24, 2016 under number R.16-048 and in the section 5.1 of the update of the registration document filed with the AMF on January 24, 2107 under number D.16-0346-A01. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented), TxCell is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227006063/en/
