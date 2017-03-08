UBS publishes Annual Report 2016

Regulatory News:

The Annual Report 2016 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the firm, its strategy, business, governance, financial performance and risk, treasury and capital management, as well as on the regulatory and operating environment for the financial year 2016. The report contains both audited and unaudited information. As part of ongoing efforts to further improve the value of our financial reports and to improve efficiency, we have reduced the page count in our 2016 Annual report by over 30% on the prior year, primarily by reducing duplicative information but also by making greater use of web based disclosures.

UBS net profit attributable to shareholders for 2016 was CHF 3.2 billion and diluted earnings per share were CHF 0.84. The 2016 results and the balance sheet in this report differ from those presented in the unaudited fourth quarter 2016 report published on 27 January 2017 as a result of an adjusting event after the reporting period. Provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters increased reflecting an agreement in principle to resolve the RMBS matter related to the National Credit Union Association. This adjustment reduced 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders by CHF 102 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share by CHF 0.03 and CHF 0.02, respectively.

UBS's Annual Report 2016 includes the following sections:

Introduction includes the Letter to shareholders, key figures, history, legal structure, and short profiles of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board. It also explains the firm's external reporting approach.

Operating environment and strategy describes UBSs strategy, business divisions and Corporate Center, and the factors affecting UBS and its business model, including market climate, regulatory developments and risk factors.

Financial and operating performance outlines the performance of UBS and each business division, as well as Corporate Center, for the past two financial years.

Risk, treasury and capital management describes UBSs risk management framework and provides information on UBS shares. It explains developments in 2016 and provides an overview of how UBS manages and controls risk, including credit risk, market risk and operational risk and capital, liquidity and funding.

Corporate governance, corporate responsibility and compensation provides information about UBSs governance structure and sets out the guiding principles that govern the compensation framework, as well as details of the compensation of senior management and the Board of Directors. It also discusses UBSs standards for corporate behavior and responsibility including the activities of UBS and Society, its umbrella sustainability approach. Finally this section outlines demographic trends in the firms workforce and describes how personnel are managed and developed.

Financial statements includes the audited consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG for 2016, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as audited standalone financial statements of UBS Group AG for 2016 prepared in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations.

Annual Reports and Form 20-F

Information on UBS Group AG and on UBS AG is available on www.ubs.com/investors as follows:

The Annual Report for UBS Group AG, and

The combined Annual Report, including management discussion and analysis on a consolidated UBS Group AG basis, UBS AG consolidated financial statements, additional information for UBS AG (consolidated) with respect to risk profile as well as capital and leverage ratios in line with the requirements for Swiss systemically relevant banks, and supplemental disclosures required under US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations for both UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated). This document forms the basis for our combined Form 20-F filing.

In addition, we provide at www.ubs.com/investors:

Under "Disclosure for legal entities , standalone legal entity financial and regulatory information for those legal entities and subgroups within the UBS Group that are considered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to be significant for Pillar 3 reporting purposes. This includes: (i) the audited standalone financial statements for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, prepared in accordance with Swiss GAAP; (ii) standalone regulatory disclosures for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG; (iii) selected standalone financial and regulatory information for UBS Limited; and (iv) selected consolidated financial and regulatory information for UBS Americas Holding LLC;

, standalone legal entity financial and regulatory information for those legal entities and subgroups within the UBS Group that are considered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to be significant for Pillar 3 reporting purposes. This includes: (i) the audited standalone financial statements for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, prepared in accordance with Swiss GAAP; (ii) standalone regulatory disclosures for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG; (iii) selected standalone financial and regulatory information for UBS Limited; and (iv) selected consolidated financial and regulatory information for UBS Americas Holding LLC; Under "Pillar 3 disclosures, SEC filings and other disclosures", UBS Group AG consolidated disclosures required under Basel III Pillar 3 regulations, which are published as a separate report, as well as our Form 20-F and documents furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K. SEC documents are also available at www.sec.gov.

UBS Shareholder Portal

In advance of our Annual General Meeting, registered shareholders can use UBSs integrated Shareholder Portal (www.ubs.com/shareholderportal) to issue instructions for the exercise of their voting rights by proxy (e-voting) or order an admission card, download UBS shareholder publications, update personal details and view shareholdings and voting rights.

