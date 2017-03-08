10.03.2017 06:45
Bewerten
 (0)

UBS publishes Annual Report 2016

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Top Themen Heute

Luxus-Aktien: Die Welt gönnt sich wieder was!iPad-Magier Simon Pierro: "Diese 20 Dollar waren eine clevere Investition mit guter Rendite"Großer Crash voraus? Die Situation an den Märkten scheint schlimmer als vor dem Platzen der Dot.com-Blase

Regulatory News:

The Annual Report 2016 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the firm, its strategy, business, governance, financial performance and risk, treasury and capital management, as well as on the regulatory and operating environment for the financial year 2016. The report contains both audited and unaudited information. As part of ongoing efforts to further improve the value of our financial reports and to improve efficiency, we have reduced the page count in our 2016 Annual report by over 30% on the prior year, primarily by reducing duplicative information but also by making greater use of web based disclosures.

UBS net profit attributable to shareholders for 2016 was CHF 3.2 billion and diluted earnings per share were CHF 0.84. The 2016 results and the balance sheet in this report differ from those presented in the unaudited fourth quarter 2016 report published on 27 January 2017 as a result of an adjusting event after the reporting period. Provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters increased reflecting an agreement in principle to resolve the RMBS matter related to the National Credit Union Association. This adjustment reduced 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders by CHF 102 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share by CHF 0.03 and CHF 0.02, respectively.

UBS's Annual Report 2016 includes the following sections:

  • Introduction includes the Letter to shareholders, key figures, history, legal structure, and short profiles of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board. It also explains the firm's external reporting approach.
  • Operating environment and strategy describes UBSs strategy, business divisions and Corporate Center, and the factors affecting UBS and its business model, including market climate, regulatory developments and risk factors.
  • Financial and operating performance outlines the performance of UBS and each business division, as well as Corporate Center, for the past two financial years.
  • Risk, treasury and capital management describes UBSs risk management framework and provides information on UBS shares. It explains developments in 2016 and provides an overview of how UBS manages and controls risk, including credit risk, market risk and operational risk and capital, liquidity and funding.
  • Corporate governance, corporate responsibility and compensation provides information about UBSs governance structure and sets out the guiding principles that govern the compensation framework, as well as details of the compensation of senior management and the Board of Directors. It also discusses UBSs standards for corporate behavior and responsibility including the activities of UBS and Society, its umbrella sustainability approach. Finally this section outlines demographic trends in the firms workforce and describes how personnel are managed and developed.
  • Financial statements includes the audited consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG for 2016, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as audited standalone financial statements of UBS Group AG for 2016 prepared in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations.

Annual Reports and Form 20-F

Information on UBS Group AG and on UBS AG is available on www.ubs.com/investors as follows:

  • The Annual Report for UBS Group AG, and
  • The combined Annual Report, including management discussion and analysis on a consolidated UBS Group AG basis, UBS AG consolidated financial statements, additional information for UBS AG (consolidated) with respect to risk profile as well as capital and leverage ratios in line with the requirements for Swiss systemically relevant banks, and supplemental disclosures required under US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations for both UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated). This document forms the basis for our combined Form 20-F filing.

In addition, we provide at www.ubs.com/investors:

  • Under "Disclosure for legal entities, standalone legal entity financial and regulatory information for those legal entities and subgroups within the UBS Group that are considered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to be significant for Pillar 3 reporting purposes. This includes: (i) the audited standalone financial statements for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, prepared in accordance with Swiss GAAP; (ii) standalone regulatory disclosures for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG; (iii) selected standalone financial and regulatory information for UBS Limited; and (iv) selected consolidated financial and regulatory information for UBS Americas Holding LLC;
  • Under "Pillar 3 disclosures, SEC filings and other disclosures", UBS Group AG consolidated disclosures required under Basel III Pillar 3 regulations, which are published as a separate report, as well as our Form 20-F and documents furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K. SEC documents are also available at www.sec.gov.

UBS Shareholder Portal

In advance of our Annual General Meeting, registered shareholders can use UBSs integrated Shareholder Portal (www.ubs.com/shareholderportal) to issue instructions for the exercise of their voting rights by proxy (e-voting) or order an admission card, download UBS shareholder publications, update personal details and view shareholdings and voting rights.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu UBS AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.03.17
Banken: UBS-Chef fordert Zusammenarbeit (Blick)
09.03.17
Grosse Aufgabe für Ex-UBS-Kader (Finenews.ch)
08.03.17
Urban Outfitters stock price target cut to $25 from $27 at UBS (EN, MarketWatch)
08.03.17
Dick's Sporting Goods stock price target cut to $55 from $63 at UBS (EN, MarketWatch)
08.03.17
Chevron stock price target raised to $114 from $108 at UBS (EN, MarketWatch)
08.03.17
Urban Outfitters price target cut to $25 from $27 at UBS (EN, MarketWatch)
08.03.17
Legt sich UBS-Chef Ermotti mit US-Justiz an? (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
08.03.17
US-Streit: Hofft UBS-Chef Ermotti auf die Milde von Trump? (20min.ch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UBS NewsRSS Feed
UBS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UBS AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.01.2015UBS overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.01.2015UBS overweightMorgan Stanley
13.01.2015UBS buyDeutsche Bank AG
12.01.2015UBS buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
08.01.2015UBS NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
15.01.2015UBS overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.01.2015UBS overweightMorgan Stanley
13.01.2015UBS buyDeutsche Bank AG
12.01.2015UBS buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.01.2015UBS overweightBarclays Capital
08.01.2015UBS NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
05.11.2014UBS NeutralCredit Suisse Group
16.10.2014UBS HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
29.09.2014UBS HoldCommerzbank AG
15.09.2014UBS Equal weightBarclays Capital
05.11.2014UBS VerkaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
29.07.2014UBS VerkaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
26.08.2013UBS verkaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21.08.2013UBS verkaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
05.02.2013UBS verkaufenKepler Equities, Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UBS AG (N) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UBS News

20.02.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: UBS AG (N)
16.02.17UBS analyst says he can't understand why Tesla shares are up so much this year. sell the stock
16.02.17UBS analyst says he can't understand why Tesla shares are up so much this year. sell the stock
16.02.17UBS analyst says he can't understand why Tesla shares are up so much this year. sell the stock
10.02.17Coca-Cola price target reduced to $47 from $49 at UBS
10.02.17Coca-Cola price target reduced to $47 from $49 at UBS
20.02.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: UBS AG (N)
16.02.17Credit Suisse vs. UBS: Warum in Asien für einmal die CS-Banker gut lachen haben
28.02.17Apple stock target boosted to $151 at UBS
10.02.17Here are 5 stock ideas with strong dividend growth track records. UBS says
Weitere UBS News

Inside

Anzeige
DAX, MDAX & TecDAX weiter im Aufwärtstrend  so sieht ein Deutschland-ETF-Portfolio heute aus!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - PepsiCo  Unterstützung verteidigt. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
UBS: BASF SE: Verschnaufpause im Bereich des Jahreshochs
DZ BANK  AXA: solides Geschäftsjahr 2016 bestätigt Ziele von Ambition AXA 2020
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
HSBC: BMW (Daily) - Große Flagge - kleine Flagge?
Jetzt raus aus Aktien? Anlageprofis blicken in die Zukunft
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur UBS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

UBS Peer Group News

09.03.17American Express is going to start lending out a lot more money so buy the stock. JPMorgan says
09.03.17Deutsche Bank: John Cryan mach Ernst
09.03.17HSBC Cleans Up Balance Sheet Further With Sale Of $1.6 Billion U.S. Mortgages To Credit Suisse
09.03.17Buy Facebook because new video. Snapchat–like features will drive growth. JPMorgan says
09.03.17Top investors to back Deutsche Bank despite uncertain future
09.03.17Inline-Optionsscheine: Zehn Euro oder nichts
09.03.17Deutsche Bank: Cryan sieht Jobverluste durch Postbank-Integration
09.03.17Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Cryan kündigt Job- und Filialabbau an
09.03.17ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Deutsche Bank auf 18.30 Euro - 'Neutral'
09.03.17Qatar. China investors may increase stake in Deutsche Bank

News von

Von der EZB bekommt Merkel keine Hilfe
So baut ein Roboter ein ganzes Haus für 9500 Euro
EZB belässt Zinsen auf Tiefstand
Bundesbank druckt viel mehr Geld als sie muss
Sparkassen erhöhen Preise mit der Bahn-Taktik

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Valero und Co.: Fünf Kaufempfehlungen mit Top-Dividende für jedes Depot
Fünf deutsche Nebenwerte mit viel Kurspotenzial
Daimler: Ist die Aktie mit dem Stern auf dem Weg zurück zu altem Glanz?
DAX: Erholung überzeugt nicht
Lufthansa-Aktie: Achtung, anschnallen, die Kranich-Aktie steuert auf den Ausbruch zu

News von

Das Ende des Öl-Zeitalters? Saudi-Arabien warnt vor Energiecrash
"Die Euphorie wird schwinden": Experte warnt vor Börsen-Crash
Nach Trump-Warnungen: So bereitet sich Europa auf einen Handelskrieg vor
Eine Frau, die 40.000 Bewerbungen gelesen hat, verrät die 8 nervigsten Fehler, die sie darin findet
Das sind die 15 teuersten Länder der Welt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Dow Jones schließt nahezu unverändert -- Draghi hält weitere Maßnahmen für weniger wahrscheinlich -- BMW steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- Uniper im Fokus

Allianz beruft zwei neue Vorstände. E.ON wohl mit zweistelligem Milliarden-Verlust. Hoffnung auf Kalipreiserholung treibt K+S an. Deutsche Bank-Chef Cryan sieht Jobverluste durch Postbank-Integration. VW-Aufsichtsrat streicht eigene Bonuszahlungen - neue Fixgehälter. Dieser Investment-Fehler kostete Star-Investor Warren Buffett 12 Milliarden Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Berufe machen besonders glücklich
Welche Jobs machen zufrieden?
Jetzt durchklicken
Neuheiten des Genfer Autosalons 2017
Die coolsten Autopremieren
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 9: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
adidas AGA1EWWW
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001