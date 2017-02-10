United Company RUSAL Plc: Clarification Announcement in Relation to Certain Media Reports

Regulatory News:

United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO CERTAIN MEDIA REPORTS

This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the Company, together with its subsidiaries, the Group) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company has noted recent media reports (the Media Reports) which suggest that the Company is considering a secondary public offering of its shares, in which the Company could offer 20% of its shares in London.

The Company wishes to clarify that, as at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company has not considered or discussed any such secondary public offering of shares in London as suggested by the Media Reports.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

10 February 2017

