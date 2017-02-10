United Company RUSAL Plc: Clarification Announcement in Relation to Certain Media Reports

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO CERTAIN MEDIA REPORTS
This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the Company, together with its subsidiaries, the Group) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The Company has noted recent media reports (the Media Reports) which suggest that the Company is considering a secondary public offering of its shares, in which the Company could offer 20% of its shares in London.
The Company wishes to clarify that, as at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company has not considered or discussed any such secondary public offering of shares in London as suggested by the Media Reports.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
10 February 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/hkse/, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170209006225/en/
