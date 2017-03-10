10.03.2017 01:20
Bewerten
 (0)

United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Sale of Raw Materials

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)8,50 EUR -6,32%A0YKL9 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

iPad-Magier Simon Pierro: "Diese 20 Dollar waren eine clevere Investition mit guter Rendite"Großer Crash voraus? Die Situation an den Märkten scheint schlimmer als vor dem Platzen der Dot.com-BlaseUpdates zu BMW, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Zalando, Beiersdorf

Regulatory News:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
SALE OF RAW MATERIALS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 December 2014, 13 September 2016, 30 December 2016 and 28 February 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts.

The Company announces that on 09 March 2017, a member of the Group, as seller, entered into the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract with an associate of Mr. Deripaska, as buyer.

THE ADDENDUM TO THE RAW MATERIALS SUPPLY CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 December 2014, 13 September 2016, 30 December 2016 and 28 February 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts.

The Company announces that on 09 March 2017, a member of the Group, as seller, entered into an addendum to the original contract, dated 8 April 2015, with an associate of Mr. Deripaska, as buyer, with major terms set out below (the "Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract):

   

Date of
addendum

 

Seller
(member of
the Group)

 

Buyer (associate
of Mr.
Deripaska)

 

Raw
materials to
be supplied

 

Estimated
delivery
volume for
the year
ending 31
December
2017

 

Estimated
consideration
payable for
the year
ending 31
December
2017
excluding
VAT (USD)

 

Scheduled
termination
date

 

Payment
terms

1  

09 March
2017, which
is an
addendum to
the original
contract,
dated 8 April
2015.

 

Joint Stock
Company
"United
Company
RUSAL-
Trade
House

 

Limited Liability
Company
"Autocomponent-
Group GAZ

  Silicon  

150 metric
tons

  256,500  

31 December
2017. The
addendum
may be
extended
automatically
for the
following
calendar year

 

100%
prepayment

   

Total
estimated
consideration
payable for
the year

                  256,500        

Note:

1. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per unit price of USD1,710/ton.The consideration under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract and the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the supply of raw materials by the Group to the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+.

The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ to the Group under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract and the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD15.962 million.

The consideration payable under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract is calculated by multiplying the unit price by the volume. The unit price is set out in the note to the table above.

The consideration payable under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract has been arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for raw materials of the same type and quality and those offered by members of the Group to independent third parties customers. The annual aggregate amount is the maximum amount of consideration payable under the terms of the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract based on the delivery volume estimated by Directors and the demand from the buyer.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Directors consider that the entering into of the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract is for the benefit of the Company as the sale is profitable and the Group is assured of payment on a timely basis and there are less financial risks.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract, save for (i) Mr. Deripaska, who is a director of Basic Element and is interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of Basic Element; (ii) Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who is a director of Basic Element; and (iii) Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, who is a deputy chief executive officer for finance of Basic Element. Basic Element is the holding company of Limited Liability Company "Autocomponent-Group GAZ. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova and Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya did not vote on the Board resolution approving the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Limited Liability Company "Autocomponent-Group GAZ is held by Basic Element as to more than 30% of the issued share capital. Basic Element is in turn held by Mr. Deripaska (an executive Director) as to more than 50% of the issued share capital. Limited Liability Company "Autocomponent-Group GAZ is therefore an associate of Mr. Deripaska and is thus a connected person of the Company.

Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract and the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the Addendum to the Raw Materials Supply Contract and the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

Limited Liability Company "Autocomponent-Group GAZ is principally engaged in production and sales of auto components.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)     has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"Basic Element Basic Element Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey.
"Board the board of Directors.
"Company United Company Rusal Plc, a limited liability company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.
"connected person(s) has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"continuing connected transactions has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"Director(s) the director(s) of the Company.
"En+ En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.
"Group the Company and its subsidiaries.
"Listing Rules the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.
"Mr. Deripaska Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
"percentage ratios the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
"Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts the raw materials supply contracts entered into between members of the Group and the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+, pursuant to which members of the Group agreed to sell raw materials to associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ in 2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 23 December 2014, 30 December 2016 and 28 February 2017.
"Stock Exchange The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
"substantial shareholder has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"USD United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America.
"VAT value added tax.

By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

10 March 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal NewsRSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News

Inside

Anzeige
DAX, MDAX & TecDAX weiter im Aufwärtstrend  so sieht ein Deutschland-ETF-Portfolio heute aus!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - PepsiCo  Unterstützung verteidigt. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
UBS: BASF SE: Verschnaufpause im Bereich des Jahreshochs
DZ BANK  AXA: solides Geschäftsjahr 2016 bestätigt Ziele von Ambition AXA 2020
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
HSBC: BMW (Daily) - Große Flagge - kleine Flagge?
Jetzt raus aus Aktien? Anlageprofis blicken in die Zukunft
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Von der EZB bekommt Merkel keine Hilfe
So baut ein Roboter ein ganzes Haus für 9500 Euro
EZB belässt Zinsen auf Tiefstand
Bundesbank druckt viel mehr Geld als sie muss
Sparkassen erhöhen Preise mit der Bahn-Taktik

News von

Fünf deutsche Nebenwerte mit viel Kurspotenzial
Allianz-Aktie, Valero und Co.: Fünf Kaufempfehlungen mit Top-Dividende für jedes Depot
Daimler: Ist die Aktie mit dem Stern auf dem Weg zurück zu altem Glanz?
DAX: Zurückhaltung ist Trumpf
E.ON-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Chef Teyssen droht ein Debakel

News von

Das Ende des Öl-Zeitalters? Saudi-Arabien warnt vor Energiecrash
"Die Euphorie wird schwinden": Experte warnt vor Börsen-Crash
Nach Trump-Warnungen: So bereitet sich Europa auf einen Handelskrieg vor
Eine Frau, die 40.000 Bewerbungen gelesen hat, verrät die 8 nervigsten Fehler, die sie darin findet
Das sind die 15 teuersten Länder der Welt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Dow Jones schließt nahezu unverändert -- Draghi hält weitere Maßnahmen für weniger wahrscheinlich -- BMW steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- Uniper im Fokus

Allianz beruft zwei neue Vorstände. E.ON wohl mit zweistelligem Milliarden-Verlust. Hoffnung auf Kalipreiserholung treibt K+S an. Deutsche Bank-Chef Cryan sieht Jobverluste durch Postbank-Integration. VW-Aufsichtsrat streicht eigene Bonuszahlungen - neue Fixgehälter. Dieser Investment-Fehler kostete Star-Investor Warren Buffett 12 Milliarden Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Berufe machen besonders glücklich
Welche Jobs machen zufrieden?
Jetzt durchklicken
Neuheiten des Genfer Autosalons 2017
Die coolsten Autopremieren
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 9: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
adidas AGA1EWWW
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001