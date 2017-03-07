+++ Meistgelesen: Online-Broker flatex führt Strafzinsen für Kunden ein - Artikel lesen +++
07.03.2017 01:20
Bewerten
 (0)

United Company Rusal Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Purchase of Raw Materials for Production

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)9,19 EUR -1,25%A0YKL9 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufenKapitalerhöhung beschlossen: Was Deutsche-Bank-Aktionäre jetzt wissen müssenWas Sie für den Montagshandel an der Börse wissen müssen

Regulatory News:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
PURCHASE OF RAW MATERIALS FOR PRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 November 2016, 30 December 2016 and 17 January 2017 in relation to the purchase of raw materials agreements.

The Company announces that on 06 March 2017, a member of the Group, UC RUSAL TH, as buyer, and Open Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM - Chelyabinsk Electrode Plant, an associate of Mr. Blavatnik, as seller, entered into the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 November 2016, 30 December 2016 and 17 January 2017 in relation to the purchase of raw materials agreements.

ADDITIONAL PURCHASE OF ANODE BLOCKS AGREEMENT

The Company announces that on 06 March 2017, a member of the Group, UC RUSAL TH, as buyer, entered into an additional agreement to the original contract dated 5 May 2016, pursuant to which UC RUSAL TH agreed to purchase and Open Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM - Chelyabinsk Electrode Plant ("OJSC "EPM-CheEP) agreed to supply anode blocks for production in the estimated amount of 11,550 metric tons for an estimated total consideration of approximately USD5,662,430 (the "Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement). The payment of the consideration is to be made upon delivery within 30 calendar days and is to be satisfied in cash via wire transfer. The scheduled termination date of the additional agreement is 31 December 2017.

THE AGGREGATION APPROACH

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions under the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials Agreements for Production are required to be aggregated, as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same connected persons or with parties connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the contracts relates to the purchase of raw materials by members of the Group for the purpose of the Groups production.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of Mr. Blavatnik under the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials Agreements for Production for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD 46.573 million.

The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the amount of raw materials to be supplied for the purpose of the Groups production and their contract price.

The consideration payable under the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement is calculated by multiplying the price per metric ton by the volume.

Under the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement, the relevant price per metric ton of the anode blocks is approximately USD505.93.

The consideration has been arrived at after arms length negotiation by reference to market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for raw materials of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of Mr. Blavatnik to independent third parties. The Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the purchase of the anode blocks and chose the seller offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account the price, quality of the products offered by the seller and the proximity of the seller) and then entered into agreement with the chosen seller.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Directors consider that the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement is for the benefit of the Company, as the seller offered a competitive price and the raw materials to be supplied by the seller meets the technical specification for the Groups production.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement has been negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors have a material interest in the transactions contemplated by the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement, save for Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, who is interested in more than 30% in OJSC "EPM-CheEP.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, indirectly holds more than 30% of the issued share capital of OJSC "EPM-CheEP. OJSC "EPM-CheEP is therefore an associate of Mr. Blavatnik and hence a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials Agreements for Production for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the agreements is only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the Additional Purchase of Anode Blocks Agreement and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials Agreements for Production will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

OJSC "EPM-CheEP is principally engaged in the production and sale of graphite electrodes, anode blocks, carbon materials, structural graphite, carbon fiber materials, products made from the above materials and carbon mass by-products.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)     has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"Board the board of Directors.
"Company United Company Rusal Plc, a limited liability company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.
"connected person(s) has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"continuing connected transactions has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"Director(s) the director(s) of the Company.
"Group the Company and its subsidiaries.
"Listing Rules the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.
"Mr. Blavatnik Mr. Len Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director.
"percentage ratios the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
"Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials Agreements for Production the agreements/addendums/additional agreements between members of the Group and the associates of Mr. Blavatnik, pursuant to which the associates of Mr. Blavatnik agreed to supply raw materials to members of the Group in 2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 16 November 2016, 30 December 2016 and 17 January 2017.
"Stock Exchange The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
"USD United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

07 March 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal NewsRSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im März
Der Weg zum richtigen ETF: Auswahl, Ausschüttung und Kosten  darauf müssen Anleger achten!
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Abwärtstrendbruch bestätigt
HSBC: EUR/GBP (Daily) - Die Kurve bekommen
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK  DAX: Erneut keine Anschlussnachfrage etabliert
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 6. März 2017 bis 12. März 2017
DEGIRO: Keine Negativzinsen bei DEGIRO
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Eine Wette, dass es dieses Mal besser wird
Die schamlosen Geldverbrenner von der Deutschen Bank
Aktie stürzt nach unerwarteter Kapitalerhöhung ab
So meiden Sie Fallstricke bei der Berufsunfähigkeit
Das sollten Sie tun, wenn Ihr Kind krank ist

News von

Deutsche Bank-Aktie fällt: Geldhaus braucht frisches Kapital - Anleger laufen davon
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollen
Hohe Dividendenrendite und viel Luft nach oben: Die fünf besten europäischen Aktien
Nordex-Aktie nach dem Crash: So gehen Anleger auf Bonus-Jagd
Daimler-Aktie: Absatz schießt in die Höhe - das müssen Anleger wissen

News von

Eine kleine Wette aus dem Jahr 2007 verrät viel über Warren Buffetts Erfolgsrezept
Überraschende Umfrage: Deutsche Wirtschaft fürchtet den EU-Kollaps
Ein simpler Elefanten-Chart erklärt eines der größten Probleme unserer Zeit
Bill Gates verrät, welcher Rat ihn zum reichsten Mann der Welt gemacht hat
Vor 28 Jahren half Bill Gates bei der Service-Hotline von Microsoft aus - mit einem erstaunlichem Ausgang

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Dow Jones beendet Handel im Minus -- Kapitalerhöhung beschlossen: Was Deutsche-Bank-Aktionäre jetzt wissen müssen -- PSA übernimmt Opel -- Uniper, OMV, Aberdeen im Fokus

TAG Immobilien bringt gut 4 Millionen eigene Aktien auf den Markt. Volkswagen stellt Elektro-Concept-Car "Sedric" vor. Buffetts wenig bekannte Investments über Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Familie Schlecker wird Prozess gemacht. Analysten: Snapchat-Aktie nach Börsengang massiv überbewertet. Goldman senkt GoPro auf "Sell" und Ziel auf 6 US-Dollar - GoPro-Aktie knickt ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 9: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen langweilt man sich am meisten
Welche Berufe bieten am wenigsten Unterhaltung?
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Zertifikats? Welcher der fünf folgenden Risikoklassen (RK) würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
Nordex AGA0D655
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
MorphoSys AG663200
AMD Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices)863186