17.01.2017 18:30
Bewerten
 (0)

VEXIM Sets New Sales Record in the 4th Quarter 2016 and Solidifies Its Position as a Major Player in Spine Trauma

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vexim11,30 USD 18,95%A1J45H Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

May kündigt in Brexit-Rede Ausscheiden Großbritanniens aus EU-Binnenmarkt anFresenius Medical Care: Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei!Was Sie zum Dienstagshandel an der Börse wissen sollten

Regulatory News:

VEXIM (Paris:ALVXM) (FR0011072602  ALVXM / PEA-PME eligible), a medical device company specializing in the minimally invasive treatment of vertebral fractures, today announces its consolidated revenue for 2016.

"VEXIM continues its momentum to improve the lives of patients suffering from spinal trauma. As it is now believed that a vertebral fracture occurs every 22 seconds in the world, Vexim offers a simple, innovative and effective solution to this widespread, painful and disabling health problem.

The results obtained validate the objectives set by the company: the SpineJack® has become a leading treatment in the spine trauma market. VEXIM has reached the 10% market share mark in Europe in 2016 and continues to grow worldwide, especially in Germany. VEXIM aims to extend this trend in 2017: the company expects to break even throughout the entire financial year and to achieve a 30-35% sales increase.

In 2017, VEXIM will make several announcements on its expected clinical and regulatory milestones for the United States, which would bring the company, subject to 510(k) FDA clearance in 2018, closer to its goal: to become a major global player in the treatment of spine trauma and help millions of patients to quickly resume their daily activities, commented Vincent Gardès, CEO of VEXIM.

Continued Strong Growth in Fourth Quarter 2016

Revenues in millions of euros
1st quarter (Q1)   2nd quarter (Q2)   3rd quarter (Q3)   4th quarter (Q4)
Q1 2016   Q1 2015   Variation

(%)

  Q2

2016

  Q2

2015

  Variation

(%)

  Q3 2016   Q3 2015   Variation (%)   Q4 2016   Q4 2015   Variation (%)
4.0   2.7   +45%   4.6   3.4   +37%   4.7   3.6   +32%   5.2   4.2   +24%
1st half-year (S1)   2nd half-year (S2)   Year
S1

2016

  S1

2015

  Variation (%)   S2

2016

  S2

2015

  Variation

(%)

  2016   2015   Variation (%)
8.6   6.1   +40%   9.9   7.8   +28%   18.5   13.9   +33%

During the fourth quarter of 2016, VEXIM recorded sales of 5.2 million, up 24% compared to the same period in 2015. Sales for the full year 2016 totaled 18.5 million, a 33% growth compared to 2015. These results are in line with the companys expectations.

In Europe, the company keeps growing at a fast pace, with a 35% increase in sales in 2016. VEXIM continues to gain market share in France, where it has become the market leader in the treatment of vertebral compression fractures (source: VEXIM). The companys sales in France in 2016 were up 48% compared to 2015

Vexim is also pursuing market penetration in Germany, where the salesforce was optimized in the fourth quarter. In 2016, sales in Germany were up by 14% compared to 2015. According to our estimates, VEXIM currently ranks fourth in the sector and aims to substantially increase its share position in 2017.

Worldwide, excluding the US and Europe, sales were up 28% in 2016, including a double-digit growth in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. Our objective is to achieve a significant sales increase in 2017, with the developments of new markets like Australia, South Africa and particularly Brazil, where our registration dossier has just been filed with expected approval in the coming months.

By the end of 2016, the total number of implants sold since the launch of the SpineJack® in 2011 reached 42,300 units, accounting for more than 20,000 patients treated with the Spinejack® technology.

Financial reporting schedule:
2016 Full-Year Results: March 23rd, 20171

About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist
Based in Balma, near Toulouse (France), VEXIM is a medical device company created in February 2006. The company has specialized in the creation and marketing of minimally-invasive solutions for treating traumatic spinal pathologies. Benefitting from the financial support of it longstanding shareholder, Truffle Capital2 and from BPI public subsidies, VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack®, a unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and optimizes the overall surgical procedure. The company counts 66 employees, including its own sales teams in Europe and a network of international distributors.
VEXIM has been listed on Alternext Paris since May 2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com

SpineJack® 3, a revolutionary implant for treating Vertebral Fractures
The revolutionary aspect of the SpineJack® lies in its ability to restore a fractured vertebra to its original shape, restore the spinal columns optimal anatomy and thus remove pain and enable the patient to recover their functional capabilities. Thanks to a specialized range of instruments, inserting the implants into the vertebra is carried out by minimally-invasive surgery, guided by X-ray, in approximately 30 minutes, enabling the patient to be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack® range consists of 3 titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus covering 95% of vertebral fractures and all patient morphologies. SpineJack® technology benefits from the support of international scientific experts in the field of spinal surgery and worldwide patent protection through to 2029.

MasterflowTM 2, a high-performance orthopedic cement delivery system
The MasterflowTM is an innovative solution for mixing and injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and optimizes the overall surgical procedure for treating vertebral compression fractures. The device provides a better control of the injection of biomaterials into the spine. A complement of the SpineJack®, the MasterflowTM stands out for being both easy to use and precise, particularly in its ability to stop the cement delivery instantly without inertia. The MasterflowTM contributes to reducing pain in patients. Its first sales were recorded in the U.S. in February 2015, and the system has also received the CE marking in February 2015, a mandatory conformity mark for products marketed in Europe.

Name : VEXIM
ISIN code : FR0011072602
Ticker : ALVXM

1 Indicative date, subject to changes.
2 Founded in 2001 in Paris, Truffle Capital is a leading independent European private equity firm. It is dedicated to investing in and building technology leaders in the IT, life sciences and energy sectors. Truffle Capital manages 550m via FCPRs and FCPIs, the latter offering tax rebates (funds are blocked during 7 to 10 years). For further information, please visit www.truffle.fr and www.fcpi.fr.
3 This medical device is a regulated health product that, with regard to these regulations, bears the CE mark. Please refer to the Instructions for Use.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Vexim

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vexim NewsRSS Feed
Vexim zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vexim

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Vexim News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Vexim News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Besuchen Sie uns auf dem Börsentag Dresden
Commerzbank: Die Experten-Strategie 2017: Kombinieren Sie Dividende und Chartanalyse!
DZ BANK  BMW: günstige Bewertung und Wettbewerbsvorteile beim Thema E-Mobilität
UBS: BMW: Im Visier des designierten US-Präsidenten Trump
DekaBank: Sieben neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
HSBC: IBM (Monthly) - Zeit für Frühlingsgefühle?
ING Markets: DAX - Rettung durch die Defensive
Société Générale: In der Zeichnung: Nachhaltigkeitsanleihe Nr.1 (2017) mit 90%-Kapitalschutz
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Vexim-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Vexim Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Trumpsche Wirtschaftspolitik: Gebt dem Kaiser, was des Kaisers ist!
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Alle Dax-Aktien im Chartcheck, Teil 3: Von Lufthansa bis Vonovia
DAX: Korrektur schon vorbei?
29 ganz persönliche Ideen für 2017 - Unsere Tipps für Ihr Geld
News von
Steve Jobs hatte eine extrem simple Strategie, um zu bekommen, was er wollte
Diese acht Menschen sind so reich wie die ärmere Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung
Das ist Theresa Mays 12-Punkte Plan für den Brexit
Diese 12 Dinge solltet ihr nach dem ersten Monat im neuen Job erreicht haben
Crash-Prophet Marc Faber: "Aktienkurse sind aufgeblasen und klettern nur auf ein hohes Sprungbrett"

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Brexit: May kündigt Trennung von der EU an -- Zalando schreibt erstmals Milliardenumsatz im Quartal -- Lufthansa, Beiersdorf im Fokus

General Motors: Milliarden-Investition in USA. Wall Street sieht für Apples Zukunft schwarz. Gewinnverdopplung bei Morgan Stanley. ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen steigen. Renault erzielt Rekordabsatz 2016 und übertrifft Erzrivale Peugeot. Hyundai Motor kündigt Milliardeninvestition in USA an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 2: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die mächtigsten Menschen der Welt 2016
Wer hat die größte Macht?
Jetzt durchklicken
Das sind die schlimmsten Steueroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der künftige US-Präsident Donald Trump hat die Nato als obsolet bezeichnet. Halten Sie das Militärbündnis ebenfalls für überflüssig?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG 710000
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Deutsche Lufthansa AG 823212
E.ON SE ENAG99
Commerzbank CBK100
BASF BASF11
Nordex AG A0D655
Zalando ZAL111
Apple Inc. 865985
Allianz 840400
Bayer BAY001
BMW AG 519000
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Siemens AG 723610