Veolia Nuclear Solutions To Deploy Contaminated Water Treatment Systems At Four Magnox Sites in the U.K.

Regulatory News:
Veolia (Paris:VIE) announced that its Nuclear Solutions entity, through its subsidiary Kurion Inc., will deploy effluent treatment systems at four Magnox sites in the United Kingdom under a new contract between the two firms. Under the agreement with Magnox Limited, the company will design, build and install the new systems at the four sites, enabling the removal of contaminated waste from the sites active effluent water treatment, ponds water filtration, and cesium removal plants.
The company will provide Modular Active Effluent Treatment Plants (MAETPs), similar to those used to assist in the response at Fukushima Daiichi, at the Chapelcross, Hinkley Point A, Oldbury and Dungeness A sites. The technologies to be deployed will use multiple innovative water treatment technologies to remove the radioactive substances from the effluent water before it is discharged to the sea.
The experience and technical capabilities housed under the Veolias Nuclear Solutions umbrella have enabled the company to develop a unique modular design that allows the equipment for treatment systems to be pre-fabricated and tested offsite, reducing the cost and the amount of on-site assembly required. The Magnox project is scheduled to run through 2020, with the delivery of the first two MAETP systems scheduled for 2018.
The design phase of the contract will be completed at Veolias Richland, WA offices, with subsequent fabrication of the units to be completed by U.K.-based firms under the supervision of the Veolia team.
"This agreement underscores Veolia Nuclear Solutions ability to provide an innovative and comprehensive range of technologies, expertise and best-in-class operational capabilities to clients around the world, said Bill Gallo, Veolias Nuclear Solutions CEO. "By bringing to bear the technology and operational know-how from Fukushima, one of the most significant environmental challenges in recent memory, Veolia Nuclear Solutions support Magnox and allow for treated water to be discharged under industry best practices.
Allen Neiling, Magnox Ponds Program Manager, said: "This project is of strategic importance to Magnox, our agreement with Veolia emphasizes our desire to draw on worldwide nuclear learning, and utilize innovative delivery solutions which provide best value.
The agreement with Magnox highlights Veolias broader mission of "Resourcing the World by helping to preserve resources trough addressing pollution in its most complex form, decommissioning nuclear facilities, and containing health hazards and unwanted environmental impact. As the world leader in optimized resource management, Veolia is committed to developing, preserving and replenishing the worlds resources.
In 2015, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced 63 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 42.9 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of 24,39 billion in 2016. www.veolia.com
Veolias Nuclear Solutions, which unites the best-in-class operations of Veolias Kurion, Alaron and Asteralis businesses, is a leading world-class player in nuclear facility clean-up and treatment of low-and intermediate-level radioactive waste. It provides the most comprehensive range of technologies, expertise and services to develop the activity of facility restoration, decommissioning and treatment of low-and intermediate-level radioactive waste. www.nuclearsolutions.veolia.com
Magnox, owned by Cavendish Fluor Partnership, is the management and operations contractor responsible for 12 nuclear sites and one hydroelectric plant in the UK. Under contract to the site owner, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the company is responsible for electricity generation at Maentwrog, defuelling at Wylfa, and the decommissioning of Berkeley, Bradwell, Chapelcross, Dungeness A, Harwell, Hinkley Point A, Hunterston A, Oldbury, Sizewell A, Trawsfynydd and Winfrith.
