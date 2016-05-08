06.03.2017 09:26
Bewerten
 (0)

Veolia Nuclear Solutions To Deploy Contaminated Water Treatment Systems At Four Magnox Sites in the U.K.

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Veolia Environnement S.A.16,15 EUR -0,26%501451 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Deutsche Bank-Aktie bricht ein: Kapitalerhöhung offiziell - Postbank-Entscheidung getroffenWas Sie für den Montagshandel an der Börse wissen müssenSchweighöfer: "Habe mich richtig auf die Fresse gelegt"

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announced that its Nuclear Solutions entity, through its subsidiary Kurion Inc., will deploy effluent treatment systems at four Magnox sites in the United Kingdom under a new contract between the two firms. Under the agreement with Magnox Limited, the company will design, build and install the new systems at the four sites, enabling the removal of contaminated waste from the sites active effluent water treatment, ponds water filtration, and cesium removal plants.

The company will provide Modular Active Effluent Treatment Plants (MAETPs), similar to those used to assist in the response at Fukushima Daiichi, at the Chapelcross, Hinkley Point A, Oldbury and Dungeness A sites. The technologies to be deployed will use multiple innovative water treatment technologies to remove the radioactive substances from the effluent water before it is discharged to the sea.

The experience and technical capabilities housed under the Veolias Nuclear Solutions umbrella have enabled the company to develop a unique modular design that allows the equipment for treatment systems to be pre-fabricated and tested offsite, reducing the cost and the amount of on-site assembly required. The Magnox project is scheduled to run through 2020, with the delivery of the first two MAETP systems scheduled for 2018.

The design phase of the contract will be completed at Veolias Richland, WA offices, with subsequent fabrication of the units to be completed by U.K.-based firms under the supervision of the Veolia team.

"This agreement underscores Veolia Nuclear Solutions ability to provide an innovative and comprehensive range of technologies, expertise and best-in-class operational capabilities to clients around the world, said Bill Gallo, Veolias Nuclear Solutions CEO. "By bringing to bear the technology and operational know-how from Fukushima, one of the most significant environmental challenges in recent memory, Veolia Nuclear Solutions support Magnox and allow for treated water to be discharged under industry best practices.

Allen Neiling, Magnox Ponds Program Manager, said: "This project is of strategic importance to Magnox, our agreement with Veolia emphasizes our desire to draw on worldwide nuclear learning, and utilize innovative delivery solutions which provide best value.

The agreement with Magnox highlights Veolias broader mission of "Resourcing the World by helping to preserve resources trough addressing pollution in its most complex form, decommissioning nuclear facilities, and containing health hazards and unwanted environmental impact. As the world leader in optimized resource management, Veolia is committed to developing, preserving and replenishing the worlds resources.

...

Veolia Group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 174 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.
In 2015, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced 63 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 42.9 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of 24,39 billion in 2016. www.veolia.com

Veolias Nuclear Solutions, which unites the best-in-class operations of Veolias Kurion, Alaron and Asteralis businesses, is a leading world-class player in nuclear facility clean-up and treatment of low-and intermediate-level radioactive waste. It provides the most comprehensive range of technologies, expertise and services to develop the activity of facility restoration, decommissioning and treatment of low-and intermediate-level radioactive waste. www.nuclearsolutions.veolia.com

Magnox, owned by Cavendish Fluor Partnership, is the management and operations contractor responsible for 12 nuclear sites and one hydroelectric plant in the UK. Under contract to the site owner, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the company is responsible for electricity generation at Maentwrog, defuelling at Wylfa, and the decommissioning of Berkeley, Bradwell, Chapelcross, Dungeness A, Harwell, Hinkley Point A, Hunterston A, Oldbury, Sizewell A, Trawsfynydd and Winfrith.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Veolia Environnement S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.11.16
Currency Headwinds Continue to Weigh on Veolia Environnement, but Growth Continues (EN, MotleyFool)
03.11.16
Currency Headwinds Continue to Weigh on Veolia Environnement, but Growth Continues (FOX Business)
10.08.16
Veolia Environnement Continues Slimming Down, Shares Exciting Dividend News for Investors (FOX Business)
19.05.16
The Biggest Threat to Veolia Environnement Stock (FOX Business)
19.05.16
The Biggest Threat to Veolia Environnement Stock (EN, MotleyFool)
16.05.16
Is Veolia Environnement a Buy? (EN, MotleyFool)
08.05.16
How Safe Is Veolia Environnement Stock? (FOX Business)
08.05.16
How Safe Is Veolia Environnement Stock? (EN, MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Veolia Environnement NewsRSS Feed
Veolia Environnement zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Veolia Environnement S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.09.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
28.08.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
26.08.2013Veolia Environnement haltenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
16.07.2013Veolia Environnement haltenUBS AG
10.09.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
28.08.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
21.08.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
02.07.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenCitigroup Corp.
27.03.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenCitigroup Corp.
26.08.2013Veolia Environnement haltenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.07.2013Veolia Environnement haltenUBS AG
10.10.2012Veolia Environnement neutralHSBC
19.09.2012Veolia Environnement holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
27.08.2012Veolia Environnement neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.06.2013Veolia Environnement verkaufenExane-BNP Paribas SA
29.01.2013Veolia Environnement verkaufenMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
12.12.2012Veolia Environnement underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
08.11.2012Veolia Environnement underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
30.10.2012Veolia Environnement underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Veolia Environnement S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Veolia Environnement

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Veolia Environnement News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Veolia Environnement News

Inside

Anzeige
UBS: NEU - DAX AKTUELL: Wieder zurück unter 10.000 Punkte
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX - Steckengeblieben. Tendenz: Abwärts
DZ BANK  DAX: Erneut keine Anschlussnachfrage etabliert
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 6. März 2017 bis 12. März 2017
Zalando  Schwächeanfall!
HSBC: Zahlen, Zahlen, Zahlen: Adidas, Deutsche Post, Vonovia, Linde, Merck, Beiersdorf - Wochenausblick.
DEGIRO: Keine Negativzinsen bei DEGIRO
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Veolia Environnement-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Veolia Environnement Peer Group News

28.02.173 Key Takeaways From Waste Management Inc.'s 2016 Earnings
21.02.17Higher Volumes. Prices Fuel Waste Management. Inc. Earnings
18.02.17Waste Management Goes Up. Up. Up Again in Q4
15.02.17What to Expect When Waste Management. Republic Services. and Waste Connections Report Q4 Earnings
14.02.17D3 Consulting Offers Decommissioning Waste Management Expertise to Industry
07.02.17European Commission urges Latvia to step up efforts to improve waste management
28.11.16Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Management. Herman Miller and Exponent
23.11.16How Donald Trump's Presidency Could Help (or Hurt) Waste-Management Stocks
23.11.16How Donald Trump's Presidency Could Help (or Hurt) Waste-Management Stocks
15.11.16D3 Consulting Launches Upgraded Waste Management Tool to Decommissioning Market

News von

Das sollten Sie tun, wenn Ihr Kind krank ist
Berlusconi spielt mit Idee einer Parallelwährung
Fünf Gründe, warum die Türkei von uns abhängig ist
Britische Banken müssen Lizenz in einem EU-Land erlangen
Verbraucherzentrale verklagt Banken wegen zu hoher Gebühren

News von

Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Kapitalerhöhung - Neue Papiere kommen zu 11,65 Euro - Dividende trotz Milliardenverlust
Hohe Dividendenrendite und viel Luft nach oben: Die fünf besten europäischen Aktien
Fünf-Sterne-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere bringen jedes Depot zum Strahlen
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Die sechs aussichtsreichsten Turnaround-Kandidaten

News von

Vor 28 Jahren half Bill Gates bei der Service-Hotline von Microsoft aus - mit einem erstaunlichem Ausgang
"Ich habe einen Job aufgegeben, bei dem ich 1.000 Dollar pro Stunde verdient habe - und ich bereue es nicht"
5 Fragen, die der Lebenslauf beantworten sollte - es könnte sonst den Job kosten
Überraschendes Phänomen: Warum die Kursrallye trotz Zinserhöhung weitergeht
Die erstaunlichen Gründe, warum junge Menschen heute immer noch in Häuser investieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneinig -- Kapitalerhöhung: Deutsche Bank holt sich Milliarden am Markt -- PSA übernimmt Opel -- Standard Life, Aberdeen, Uniper, OMV im Fokus

Bankenverband sieht Glaubwürdigkeit der EZB in Gefahr. Deutsche Wohnen kauft Immobilien für 655 Millionen Euro. MorphoSys-Aktie im Plus: Partner Roche plant neue Studien mit Alzheimer-Mittel. Aufsichtsratschef der Deutschen Börse stützt Vorstandschef Kengeter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen langweilt man sich am meisten
Welche Berufe bieten am wenigsten Unterhaltung?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 9: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Zertifikats? Welcher der fünf folgenden Risikoklassen (RK) würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Siemens AG723610
adidas AGA1EWWW